Warrior, rogue, mage - what will you choose? No matter what class, you should use these Fallen Lineage codes to get some extra orbs and tokens in the game. Then, head into the turn-based combat and improve your skills so you can take down all the enemies.

If you're finding foes a little difficult, then you can team up with other players. You and up to four fellow gamers can become a team to tackle whichever enemy is causing issues.

Here are all the new Fallen Lineage codes:

Mybelovedcrits - three reset orbs

- three reset orbs PARAGUAY - two reroll tokens

- two reroll tokens 400CCU - three reroll tokens

- three reroll tokens UPDATE2 - two reroll tokens

Make sure to check out our Roblox codes master list, which has all of the new code guides in one handy place.

How do I redeem Fallen Lineage codes?

To redeem codes in Fallen Lineage, you need to do the following:

Like the game on Roblox and join the associated group

Launch Fallen Lineage

Complete the short tutorial

Play for at least 30 minutes

Then, click the shop

Type in a code or copy and paste it into the box

Click redeem

Once you hit the required play time, you can redeem codes for free items in the game.

What are Fallen Lineage codes?

The codes in this guide are made specifically for you to use in Fallen Lineage once you hit 30 minutes of playtime in the game. New codes appear to celebrate extra content and updates that come to Fallen Lineage, and help you get some more boosts for your character.

Is there a Fallen Lineage Discord server?

Good news - there's an official server made by the developer, Odanos, where you can talk about Fallen Lineage and find out any information you need. You can join it using this link.

Expired codes:

SOMANYSHUTDOWNS

UPDATE1

These are all the Fallen Lineage codes we have right now, so check back soon for more.