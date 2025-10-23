As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Fallout 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, more than ten years after its release

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is due to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, and it features all of the game's expansions.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch 2: a dog and a person in huge armor
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Published:

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition 

It's finally happening. Fallout 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and this is welcome news after I spent all those years with my original Switch hoping and praying that Bethesda's iconic post-apocalyptic RPG series would make its way to the hybrid console. Better still, it's the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, though Switch 2 players do need to wait a bit longer than everyone else - that's okay, at least we know it's coming.

Word of the Anniversary Edition of one of the best RPGs Bethesda's ever created rushed through social media like wildfire, with the game looking to release on November 10, 2025, exactly ten years after its initial release. While we don't have a launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version yet, we do know that it's coming sometime in 2026; it looks like PT needs to reserve a space for it on our best Switch games list.

The best thing about this upcoming Switch game is that it's more than just the main game. If you're a longtime fan like me, you're more than aware that Fallout 4 boasts several expansions, and all of them feature in the Anniversary Edition. That's six pieces of DLC, and some of them are great - Far Harbor is the best, though, in my opinion.

Beyond the base game and DLC, the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition also features more than 150 pieces of Creation Club content, making this the definitive way to experience the game. With Season 2 of the Fallout Show releasing on Amazon Prime in December, now seems like a great time to go on an adventure in the wasteland.

YouTube Thumbnail

I have to admit, now that I know we have a Fallout Switch 2 port on the way for F4, I can't help but feel hopeful that perhaps a remaster or remake of Fallout: New Vegas could be on the cards, especially as that's where Lucy is heading in the TV show. Time will tell on that one, but I'm going to put on the clown makeup for an announcement during The Game Awards.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to play some post-apocalyptic games in preparation for the arrival of Fallout 4 on my favorite hybrid console.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.