Fallout 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, more than ten years after its release

It's finally happening. Fallout 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and this is welcome news after I spent all those years with my original Switch hoping and praying that Bethesda's iconic post-apocalyptic RPG series would make its way to the hybrid console. Better still, it's the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, though Switch 2 players do need to wait a bit longer than everyone else - that's okay, at least we know it's coming.

Word of the Anniversary Edition of one of the best RPGs Bethesda's ever created rushed through social media like wildfire, with the game looking to release on November 10, 2025, exactly ten years after its initial release. While we don't have a launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version yet, we do know that it's coming sometime in 2026; it looks like PT needs to reserve a space for it on our best Switch games list.

The best thing about this upcoming Switch game is that it's more than just the main game. If you're a longtime fan like me, you're more than aware that Fallout 4 boasts several expansions, and all of them feature in the Anniversary Edition. That's six pieces of DLC, and some of them are great - Far Harbor is the best, though, in my opinion.

Beyond the base game and DLC, the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition also features more than 150 pieces of Creation Club content, making this the definitive way to experience the game. With Season 2 of the Fallout Show releasing on Amazon Prime in December, now seems like a great time to go on an adventure in the wasteland.

I have to admit, now that I know we have a Fallout Switch 2 port on the way for F4, I can't help but feel hopeful that perhaps a remaster or remake of Fallout: New Vegas could be on the cards, especially as that's where Lucy is heading in the TV show. Time will tell on that one, but I'm going to put on the clown makeup for an announcement during The Game Awards.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to play some post-apocalyptic games in preparation for the arrival of Fallout 4 on my favorite hybrid console.