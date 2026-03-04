Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition Switch 2 review - this port didn't drop the bomb

Verdict Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition runs really well on the Nintendo Switch 2, offering a smooth experience marred by very few frame rate drops. Featuring all of the DLC and additional content, this is one of the best ways for both new and old players to enjoy a truly good RPG from a beloved series.

Ah, Fallout. It's a beloved franchise that I very much enjoy, and, for the longest time, I longed to wander the wastelands on Nintendo Switch, which is now a reality following the launch of Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition on Switch 2 last week. I'm in the minority when it comes to Fallout 4 on the Pocket Tactics team, because I really enjoy it, even considering it to be among the better Fallout games. With the platinum trophy to my name, not once, but twice, I was ready to leave my mark on the Commonwealth once more.

As Fallout 4 is over ten years old at this point, this review is more for its performance on the Nintendo Switch 2, rather than a deep dive into the game itself. However, I'll still give you a brief rundown. Debuting in 2015, Fallout 4 once again throws you into a vault, but instead of being born there, you rush to it wth your family as the nukes begin to fall, leading you to be cryogenically frozen, with a brief reprieve in which time you see people kidnap your son, Shaun, and kill your spouse.

The next time you come to, it's been more than 200 years since the bombs dropped; the world is incredibly different from what you knew, but you have a very important mission: you need to find Shaun. That's essentially the narrative of Fallout 4. However, you also get to experience plenty more stories through the people you meet throughout the Commonwealth, including some very recognizable factions like the Brotherhood of Steel.

Even after all these years, my favorite approach to Bethesda's RPG remains the same: get the Idiot Savant perk and show that it really does take a fool to survive in a world such as this. Quicksaving before getting the XP from completing missions and reloading until the perk activates is a surefire way to level up at lightning speed, though I recommend having something on your phone or tablet to watch in case it takes a while.

I have to admit, following the very lacklustre performance of Elder Scrolls V on the new hardware (which you can learn about in staff writer Holly's Skyrim Switch 2 review), I was pessimistic about what to expect from Fallout 4 on NS2. Still, as a huge fan of the franchise, especially this game, I knew I had to try it.

Well, friends, the results are in, and I'm beyond thrilled to say that Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition runs swimmingly on Nintendo Switch 2. It's the port that fans deserve, offering good performance that makes exploring the Commonwealth and all of the game's DLCs, such as Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and Automatron, an absolute joy. The gameplay is responsive, the frame rate is steady (with just the odd drop), and it serves as another reminder of what Nintendo's latest hardware is capable of.

As soon as I took control after creating my character, I waited for the low-quality graphics, dodgy rendering, and questionable frame rates to kick in, thinking it would happen immediately. It didn't. I then suspected things would take a turn as I got into the game, exploring the world and engaging in combat. It still didn't. I'm surprised in all the best ways with this port.

Visually, the game looks good for how old the original is, with the ruins appearing as bleak and dismal as ever, wherever you go. Admittedly, the settlements system is still as annoying as ever, but that's an issue for the game as a whole; it's not negative solely for the Switch 2 port.

All in all, Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is great to play on Nintendo Switch 2, avoiding the performance issues of the Skyrim port before it, and giving a new playerbase to experience an enjoyable RPG from an iconic franchise, along with all of its DLC and additional content. Hopefully, this is just the beginning for Fallout on NS2 - now, please excuse me while I continue to fight off feral ghouls as I patiently wait for Fallout 3 and New Vegas remakes.