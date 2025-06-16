As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Bethesda is giving away free rewards in this decade-old Fallout game

Bethesda’s surprise mobile spin-off game, Fallout Shelter, turns ten this month, and the wasteland residents are celebrating in a big way.

Fallout Shelter tenth anniversary: Vault Boy and some lunchboxes on a blurred tenth anniversary background
Daz Skubich

Published:

Fallout Shelter Online 

Can you believe that it's been ten years since Bethesda released Fallout Shelter at E3? The post-apocalyptic base-building game is celebrating its tenth anniversary in style, and you can get in on the rewards - if you're fast enough.

For a decade now, over 230 million of us have been building and maintaining our own state-of-the-art Vaults in Fallout Shelter, watching Bethesda's free mobile game expand from just iOS in 2015 to Android, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and other consoles in 2025. If you're not a fan of Fallout's traditional ARPG style but you love the quirky, 50s-inspired world, Shelter might be the choice for you.

Just last year, following the immense success of the Fallout TV show, Bethesda added Lucy and The Ghoul to Fallout Shelter as unlockable Vault dwellers, as well as tons of new quests and content. To celebrate the tenth anniversary, you can get up to 70% off all lunchboxes, but you have to act fast, because the offer ends on June 17.

But that's not all! You can also get your hands on some free lunchboxes and other gifts just by logging on between today, June 16, and June 21. You can claim the following rewards each day:

  • June 16 - June 17: two lunchboxes, one pet carrier, and ten nuka
  • June 18 - June 19: three lunchboxes, one Mr. Handy, and 15 nuka
  • June 20 - June 21: five lunchboxes, one pet carrier, and 20 nuka
YouTube Thumbnail

While we wait patiently for a Fallout Switch port, hop into Fallout Shelter for some casual management sim gameplay in the wasteland. If you're craving some more in-game goodies, you should check out our Genshin Impact codes, Etheria: Restart codes, and AFK Journey codes pages next.

