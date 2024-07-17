We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Nintendo’s creepy Emio is actually a new Famicom Detective Club game

After 35 years, Nintendo reveals Emio The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club as the franchise’s brand-new entry coming in August.

Emio The Smiling Man Famicom Detective Club: An image of Emio The Smiling Man in Famicom Detective Club.
Emio Famicom Detective Club 

We’ve been ensnared by the mystery of what appeared to be Nintendo’s new horror game, and now the veil has been lifted. Emio The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club marks the beloved franchise’s first entry in over 30 years, and the good news is that you don’t have to wait long to play either. In fact, you’ll be able to pick it up on Nintendo Switch on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The latest entry in the Famicom Detective Club series places players deep into a web of intrigue, as a serial killer is on the loose. Are they a copycat? Or is this someone from the past looking for revenge? According to Nintendo, the new Switch adventure game’s narrative follows a string of killings from “18 years ago,” and it seems that Emio The Smiling Man is leaving his victims “a smile that will last forever.” Pretty chilling stuff, right?

Nintendo’s 35 years in-the-making sequel follows up its gorgeous remakes, which were a hit with us at release. You can read our Famicom Detective Club review if you’re curious about how these remakes hold a candle to the original.

We expect Emio The Smiling Man to play similarly to its predecessor, and if you’re somewhat of a fiend for sleuthing, it won’t be an experience to miss. This time around, you assume the mantle of an “assistant private investigator with Utsugi Detective Agency.” as you gather clues, witness testimonies, and more to put this case to rest.

In a new interview to celebrate the game’s announcement, producer Yoshio Sakamoto expresses that “I’m confident that this game could be the culmination of the Famicom Detective Club series.” It’s undoubtedly a great time to get excited, but admittedly, I had hoped that Nintendo were diving into a horror game rabbit hole with a wholly original IP. Those Bloober Team rumors certainly piqued my interest, that’s for sure.

