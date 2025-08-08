Get the entire Attack on Titan manga collection, saving over $625 right now

It's hard not to fall in love with the grim and gruesome world of Attack on Titan. Hajime Isayama's world of larger-than-life, hideous creatures called Titans bringing humanity to the brink of extinction is not only action-packed, but full of interpersonal drama and twists that make it captivating from start to finish, and if you've enjoyed any games or the anime, you can now grab the entire manga for just $20 / £18.75, saving you $625 / £467 in the process.

The influence of Attack on Titan can be felt in many of the best RPGs and even within some of the best Roblox games. Its dark atmosphere and story of an underdog rising up over harrowing circumstances resonated with millions of fans. It's best known for its impressive anime, which infamously kept fans waiting for years for new seasons and to watch Eren's story progress. Especially after that ending in the first season.

Whether you've watched the series, enjoyed the various games, or you've only been interested in the franchise from a distance, Fanatical's new bundle means there's no excuse to miss out anymore. The Attack on Titan Mega Manga Bundle delivers a total of 56 manga volumes, which include the entire main narrative, as well as the Before the Fall and the tongue-in-cheek spin-off Junior High, which depicts the characters in a more light-hearted manner. As digital copies, you can easily read them on the go on your phone, too.

The story follows Eren Jaeger, whose mother gets eaten alive by a mysterious and unique-looking Titan during an attack on his hometown, which coincides with the appearance of a terrifying Colossal Titan.. Vowing to exterminate all of the Titans, Eren joins the country's military alongside his friends, but the world of Attack on Titan isn't a simple revenge story, dealing with warfare, political conflicts, and the drama of the last remaining humans.

That's not all, as anyone who buys the bundle will be up for the chance to win one of two Attack on Titan 35 FLY Collector's Box Sets, which includes the exclusive Volume 35 of the manga, as well as some character goodies for Eren and Mikasa, and other collectibles fans will love. As a bonus, runner-ups will get a chance to win Attack On Titan 2: Final Battle, which remains a great Steam Deck game and one of my favorite action games ever. Admittedly, I'm biased as a fan.

You don't need to strap on your ODM Gear to grab this deal, as this isn't too hard to reach. Right now, you can head to the Fanatical Attack on Titan Mega Manga Bundle page to grab the entire collection for just $20 / £18.75, saving you a whopping (or Titan-ic) $625.44 / £467.50 in total. I guess it's true what they say - the bigger they are, the harder they fall (sorry, no more Attack on Titan puns now).

If you do manage to pick up the entire Attack on Titan manga and win the coveted AOT2 game, I'd recommend choosing the best handheld console and diving into the best ARPG of the franchise from the comfort of your couch. After reading all of the series, of course.