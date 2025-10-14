Get Wolfenstein 2 and other great Bethesda games on Steam Deck at over 90% off

Bethesda is one of the most beloved developers in history, with franchises such as Fallout, Wolfenstein, and Evil Within in its stable. Fans who have only played one or two of their games now have a chance to fill a few gaps in their collection with Fanatical's Build Your Own Bethesda Legends Bundle, which has a selection of Bethesda titles at a heavily discounted price.

This bundle covers a wide range of genres, featuring horror games like The Evil Within, sandbox FPSs like Fallout 3 and New Vegas, as well as multiple action RPGs from the Elder Scrolls series. The biggest standout title, in my opinion, is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus-a single-player, action-packed FPS game set in an alternate timeline where the Nazis won World War II and now occupy America. It's Steam Deck verified and an ideal game to enjoy on handhelds.

The game blends intense gunplay with wild sci-fi elements, including advanced Nazi technology, robotic enemies, and surreal cultural subversion. The New Colossus builds on everything that worked in The New Order, refining its mechanics and injecting its own bold flavor into the mix. If this game were a cheese, it'd be a mature cheddar aged deep in the Cheddar Gorge caves - sharp, complex, and utterly addictive.

I really liked how well the characters were written. You play as B.J. Blazcowicz - Doom Guy's great-great-grandfather as he obliterates Nazi's whilst dealing with the existential dread we mere mortals feel, the ever impending reminder that death is coming for us all. You also dive into B.J.'s past, shedding light on his abusive father, A.K.A. Doom Guy's great-great-great-grandfather.

As you embark on your mission, you'll encounter a wide range of characters - from fierce resistance leaders like Grace Walker to chilling collaborators like the KKK. At times, I hesitated to push forward, fearing my favorite allies might not survive; other times, I was consumed with rage at the antagonist, Frau Engel, whose cruelty knows no bounds. The story masterfully weaves emotionally intense scenes that explore racism, identity, trauma, and political extremism, while injecting bursts of quick-witted humor that make the gut-wrenching moments hit even harder. These tonal shifts bring the characters to life - reminding us that, as in reality, light and dark often coexist.

As you venture through the bleak landscapes of Nazi-occupied America, Wolfenstein II offers a chilling vision of what life might've looked like had the Allies lost World War II. One of the most haunting locations is the irradiated remains of Manhattan - once a thriving metropolis, now a skeletal ruin scarred by nuclear devastation. Personally, I found exploring its twisted architecture and ghostly silence both fascinating and deeply unsettling.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Wolfenstein game without brutally murdering Nazi's (although I don't condone murdering their dogs, they didn't choose to be Nazi's). Deaths are rewarding, and there are plenty of options to explore your own play style. You can engage in some light stealth, or if you'd rather run into battle all guns blazing, that's also an option. Can could wield two machine guns and obliterate your enemies to smithereens. Or, if you'd rather have accuracy, you could opt for a rifle and a handgun. Either way, dual weapons are super fun.

The Bethesda Legends Build Your Own Bundle is available until Saturday, November 1, at Fanatical. You can pick up two titles for $3.50 / £3.50 each, or opt for three games at a slightly lower rate of $3.33 / £3.33 per title. If you go for five or more, the price drops even further to just $3.00 / £3.00 per game. For those looking to collect the entire lineup, all 21 games can be yours for just $62.96 / £62.96-a massive discount compared to the full price of $459.79 / £358.79.

Here's a list of every game in the Bethesda Legends bundle:

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Deck verified)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Deck verified)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Deck verified)

Wolfenstein: Young Blood (Deck playable)

Fallout Classic Collection (2/3 games Deck playable)

Fallout 3: GOTY Edition (Deck playable)

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate (Deck playable)

Doom (Deck verified)

The Evil Within (Deck verified)

The Evil Within 2 (Deck verified)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Deck playable)

Rage (unsupported)

Rage 2 (unsupported)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition (Deck playable)

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition (Deck Playable

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (Deck playable)

Dishonored 2 (Deck playable)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Deck verified)

Quake (Deck playable)

Quake 2 (Deck playable)

Quake 4 (Deck playable)

If you'd like to discover similar games, check out our guide on the best action games or the best sci-fi games. With winter coming, nothing beats a warm blanket and a couple of hours of gaming on a lazy Sunday afternoon.