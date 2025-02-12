Few developers are as renowned and varied as Capcom, but if you’re looking to slice-and-dice devilish monsters in games like Devil May Cry, tuck into a horror adventure with Resident Evil, or put your lawyer skills to the test with Ace Attorney, Capcom has it. Whether you’re missing some entries and looking to catch up in a series, or you’re going to pile your library up with various games, this Capcom Bundle from Fanatical has a range of titles at excellent prices.

Valve has been popular for years, thanks to the fact the enticing deals it often has in its storefront – which is good news for owners of a Steam Deck, the best handheld console in the market right now. However, other retailers like Fanatical can offer deals that even undercut the Steam store, and even if you’re running the best Steam Deck alternatives, these offers are great for your library. When it comes to this Capcom bundle, there are some excellent highlights that I recommend picking up.

Let’s start with some of the best action games: the Devil May Cry series. A personal favorite of mine, this hack-and-slash franchise is cheesy, fast-paced, and offers some of the best gameplay I’ve experienced in the genre. For example, I played through Devil May Cry V six times in one weekend, attempting to increase the difficulty and my score. Considering how amazing it is, I’d do it all over again.

Next up is a classic series, and that is Ace Attorney. Offering some of the best single-player games out there and deserving of the praise they get, you’ve got two choices here. Whether you decide to dabble with Phoenix Wright, the incredible lawyer himself, or an ancestor set in Great Britain with the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, you’ve got two brilliant choices here.

While there are some excellent fighting games here, we can’t forget to mention the best horror games… ever. Resident Evil is an iconic series, whether you’re playing the classics or the remakes, and you’ve got a bunch to choose from. You can dive into the originals, see how the tank controls evolved from the first Resident Evil game, and then play the 2004 version of Resident Evil 4. Or, you can go for the remakes, playing the stylized versions of RE2 and RE3. Perhaps you’re looking to stick to pure horror, and scare yourself silly with Resident Evil 7 – you’ve got plenty of options here.

With the Fanatical Build Your Own Capcom Bundle, you can grab two games for $6.50 / £6.50 each, three games for $6.33 / £6.33 each, or four games and more at $6.25 / £6.25 each. Buying all 21 games in the list will only set you back $131.20, a stark difference from the $654 usual price and it’s less than the price of two triple-A games – and they’re all playable on Steam Deck.

Here’s a list of all games (with their Steam Deck label or ProtonDB tier) below, many of which are highly reviewed and deserving of a place in your library (or backlog) of games:

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – Verified

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Playable

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – Verified

Onimusha: Warlords – Gold ProtonDB

Devil May Cry V + Vergil – Verified

Marvel VS Capcom: Infinite – Digital Deluxe – Playable

Resident Evil 2 remake – Verified

Mega Man Zero – Verified

Resident Evil 3 remake – Verified

Mega Max X Legacy Collection – Gold

Mega Max X Legacy Collection 2 – Gold

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – Verified

Mega Man 11 – Verified

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Gold

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Verified

Dead Rising 4 – Frank’s Big Package – Playable

Resident Evil & Resident Evil Zero Double Pack – Both Gold

Resident Evil 4 classic and Resident Evil 5 double pack – Platinum and Gold respectively

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – Platinum

DmC: Devil May Cry – Verified

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Playable

If you’ve been waiting for some amazing games to play on your Steam Deck, then this Capcom bundle is the opportune moment. If you’re wondering which handheld to pick up, check our guide on the Steam Deck OLED vs ASUS ROG Ally X, or if you’ve already got Valve’s brilliant console, make sure to grab the best Steam Deck docks to pair it with your monitor or TV.