Get some of Capcom's most iconic horror games for cheap, right in time for Halloween

Spooky season is here, and what better way to embrace the darker nights and cozy blankets than with some of the best horror games? If you're looking to expand your Steam Deck library this festive season, you're in luck - Fanatical is offering up to 79% off our favorites with their Build Your Own Capcom Horror Bundle. From iconic Resident Evil entries to the demon-slaying action of Devil May Cry, there's no shortage of thrills to discover.

In my opinion, the Resident Evil games are the top-tier of horror games… except Resident Evil 4, which is clearly all action and a little comical. I'm looking at you, Ashley. Admittedly, I think that the best Resident Evil game is Biohazard, but I also have a soft spot for the Resident Evil 2 remake, which is a frightening delight that helped me fall in love with the gruesome series. If you want a game that will scare you, trust me when I say RE2 scared me more than most of the franchise.

If you're new to the series, Resident Evil 2 Remake is a fantastic place to start, despite the number potentially putting you off. You play as both Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they navigate Raccoon City, which is ravaged by the T-Virus - a bioweapon that turns people into flesh-eating zombies. Leon and Claire's stories intertwine, and to uncover the full narrative, you'll need to complete both campaigns. As you explore the eerie police station and beyond, you'll find notes, photos, and letters that reveal the sinister truth behind the outbreak - making every shadowy corridor worth investigating.

There are plenty of puzzles to conquer along the way that'll really get your brain buzzing. Most involve hunting down items, like the Medallion Puzzle, which has you tracking down three medallions hidden throughout the police station. It's a clever quest, scratching that collectible itch while forcing you to explore every creepy corridor. That one's relatively easy, but trust me, they get tougher. Oh, and to make it worse, you'll be wading through sewer water at points while dodging monsters that pop out from the depths. Creepy doesn't even begin to cover it.

It also helps that this game goes way beyond what you'd expect from a third-person shooter. Sure, you've got the basics. Guns need ammo, and herbs heal you. But RE2 Remake is survival horror through and through. It offers three difficulty modes: Assisted, perfect for scaredy-cats like me (enemies are weaker, items are everywhere, and you even get health regen); Standard, which is how the game was meant to be played; and Hardcore, where the baddies are faster, deadlier, and your inventory shrinks, so managing your gear becomes a game in itself. Oh, and you'll need ink ribbons to save. No pressure.

Naturally, I play on assisted mode because the idea of being eaten in this zombie game genuinely haunts my dreams and because of the ever-present fear of Mr. X, a powerful bioweapon unleashed by the Umbrella Corporation. During my first playthrough, I somehow managed to miss a pretty important scene where a helicopter crashes into the side of the police station. So out of absolutely nowhere, this towering "man" in a trench coat and fedora marches out from the shadows. I scream - like, full-volume panic - and immediately pause the game. After a deep breath and a pep talk, I unpause, leg it down the hallway, and try to shoot Mr. X. I miss. His hat flies off. Achievement unlocked. I'm not even mad.

Fanatical's Build Your Own Capcom Horror Bundle is creeping around until October 29th, 2025, just in time for a Halloween marathon of scares and gummy bear feasting. You can snag two titles for $6.50 / £6.50 each, three for $6.33/£6.33, or go full graveyard shift with five or more at just $6.25/£6.25 apiece. And if you're feeling truly monstrous, the entire 14-game lineup (some bundles include two games!) can be yours for $87.47/£87.47 - slashing down from a spine-chilling $494.81/£398.69. That's a deal to die for… metaphorically, of course.

All the games included in this bundle are:

Resident Evil Village - Steam Deck Verified

Resident Evil 3 - Steam Deck Playable

Resident Evil 2 - Steam Deck Verified

Resident Evil 6 Complete & Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Double Pack - Steam Deck Verified

Resident Evil 4 (2005) & Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition Double Pack - Steam Deck Playable and Unsupported

Resident Evil & Resident Evil 0 Double Pack - Steam Deck Verified and Unsupported

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Deluxe Double Pack - Steam Deck Verified and Playable

Dead Rising 2 & Dead Rising 2: Off the Record Double Pack - Steam Deck Playable and Verified

Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition - Unsupported

Dead Rising 4 -Steam Deck Verified

Devil May Cry HD Collection - Unsupported

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - Unsupported

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil - Steam Deck Verified

DmC Devil May Cry - Steam Deck Verified

If you're itching for more thrills after Resident Evil 2, I'd recommend playing the rest of the franchise or grabbing Devil May Cry 5 for an action-packed experience with horror elements. Or if you'd like a break from all the jump scares, why not look at the best cozy games? There is nothing more soothing than a couple of hours of Sticky Business.