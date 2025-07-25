With the Build Your Own Cozy Games Bundle, you can bag the charming shop simulator Sticky Business for as little as $1.45, among many other relaxing titles. Each day, you'll prepare deliveries, design stickers, and learn about your customers. It's not the type of management simulation where you aim to expand a business empire; instead, it's a peaceful game that radiates feel-good energy.

Sticky Business is the best cozy game for those days when your brain is fried and you need something relaxing and methodical, as you sit down to play on your Steam Deck. Requiring no strategy, this game runs on creativity and wholesome customer interactions. Each person who places an order has a story to tell, which often ends in an epiphany or heartwarming moment that you somehow manage to influence through the power of stickers, making it a truly relaxing game.

Each day, this Steam Deck game begins with checking your emails and preparing customer orders. You'll choose the packaging, pick the colors, and even add sweet treats or extra stickers if you're feeling generous. Once the orders are sent, the rest of your day is entirely up to you. There's a timer to reset each day, but the pace is gentle, and there's no pressure to complete anything during that time frame. Will you update your website, print new designs, or make fresh sticker creations?

You design stickers by dragging and dropping pre-existing assets onto your screen and combining, rotating, flipping, resizing, adding sparkles, and recoloring as you please. It's not a freeform drawing tool like Microsoft Paint, as there are no options to draw your art. As someone who can only draw stick figures, I respect this. With loads of unlockable stickers and countless combination options, you can let your creativity go wild. You could create a wacky sticker of a smiley face getting abducted by a UFO if you wanted.

If the idea of owning Sticky Business has stuck, you've got until August 29, 2025, to take advantage of the Build Your Own Cozy Games Bundle over at Fanatical. You can choose three games for $4.95 / £4.95, five games for $7.99 / £7.99, or seven games for $10.15 / £10.15. Should you go for seven, that means you're getting each game for just $1.45 / £1.45.

Sticky Business is just one of the many delightful games available in this bundle, most of which work on your handheld console. Here are the rest of the games included:

Paper Trail - Steam Deck Verified

My Little Life - Steam Deck Playable

Hidden Cats Triple Pack - Steam Deck Playable

Bunny Park - Steam Deck Playable

Hidden in my Paradise - Steam Deck Verified

Hokko Life - Steam Deck Verified

Re:Fresh - Steam Deck Playable

Outlanders - Steam Deck Verified

Button City - Steam Deck Verified

Alchemy Story - Steam Deck Playable

Coffee Shop Tycoon - Steam Deck Playable

No Place Like Home - Steam Deck Playable

Lemon Cake - Steam Deck Playable

The Witness - Steam Deck Playable

Lake - Steam Deck Verified

Pixelshire - Steam Deck Playable

Cyrano - Unknown

If you particularly enjoy cozy games or want something else to help you unwind in this world that goes so fast, I recommend any of the games on our list of the best games like Stardew Valley. Or if you want something peaceful to play on the go, we have plenty of wonderful options on our best Apple Arcade games list. Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is a good 'un.