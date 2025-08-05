You can win a Meta Quest 3 and some Steam Deck games for under $5

It's no secret that I love the world of virtual reality. Whether I'm hunting down enemies in titles like Blade and Sorcery or chatting with others in VRChat, my Meta Quest 3 is my favorite VR headset in years. If you're a bit anxious about joining in on the fun, well, here's your chance to win a Meta Quest 3, as well as score some great Steam Deck games for your handheld.

In a packed market of potential rivals, the Meta Quest 3 stands as the best VR headset right now for many reasons. Sporting the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, there are plenty of exciting games like Batman: Arkham Shadow to enjoy on this standalone device, and you can check out our list of the best VR games if you're after other recommendations. You might even be lucky enough to win some of them alongside the headset in Fanatical's Mystery Box bundle.

You're essentially guaranteed to get some of the best Steam Deck games in this bundle, since every included game has an average of a "very positive" rating on Steam, and the chance to win a Meta Quest 3 just makes it even more tempting. It might sound like a trick, but it's legit. You can get one Steam key for a measly $1, five for $4.79, or a whopping 25 keys for just $16. These range from those triple-A games you've been waiting to go on sale to underrated indie games that are deserving of time in the spotlight.

However, you don't only get a chance to grab a Quest 3, you'll also have a chance to win the best handheld console with the Steam Deck, and each 'box' you buy has the opportunity to be a coveted golden box, which offers some must-play games like the best RPGs of this year with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Stellar Blade, just to name two hits.

Of course, it's a gamble on whether you'll manage to win the Quest 3, Steam Deck, or any of the golden boxes. However, you're still a winner, as you're guaranteed to get some Steam games at a great price, no matter if you buy just one mystery key or hundreds. Of course, different orders may contain duplicate Steam keys, but you can always hand them out to friends (if you have any).

If you're willing to take a shot, you can grab five Steam keys for $4.79 with Fanatical's Mystery Box bundle. The more keys you buy in one order, the more you save, and of course, the more chances at those golden boxes—but five games for under $1 each is still a brilliant deal, so you're winning either way.

After scoring some cheap games for your handheld console, make sure to grab the best Steam Deck dock and play some games on a bigger screen. Alternatively, if you haven't made your choice on which handheld to buy, make sure to read our guide on the Steam Deck OLED vs. ASUS ROG Ally X, which will help you make the right decision.