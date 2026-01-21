Treat yourself to a mystery 70% or higher Steam Deck game for under $2

The start of a new year always comes with a strange little itch. A desire to refresh things. To try new flavors, romanticize your routines just enough to make January feel less like a loading screen and more like the opening chapter of something. Perhaps you even desire some… surprises, mystery, the unknown. Fanatical's new Mystery on the Move Steam Deck bundle feels perfectly designed for exactly that energy.

These Fanatical bundles are a great way to get new games at a ridiculously discounted price. The only thing is… You don't know which game you're gonna get - that's kind of the whole point. The Mystery on the Move bundle is all about portable possibility. Every game included is Steam Deck Verified, meaning they've been carefully picked to run smoothly, look good, and feel right on Valve's handheld. No awkward menus. No tiny unreadable text. No, "this technically works, but this is not enjoyable". Just a lineup of games meant to go where you go.

The idea is simple: wherever 2026 takes you (couch, commute, café, friend's house, dramatic floor-lying session, your workplace's toilets - we all do it), the games in this bundle want to come along too.

The Mystery on the Move bundles offer games in a variety of genres: RPGs, strategy, action, horror, puzzle games, and more. If you only like a couple of genres you always go to, it may be a bit of a risky bet, but if you're looking to expand your genre identity… here's your opportunity. One night, you're in the mood for something thoughtful and slow. The next, you want intensity. Then the night after that, you want to poke at a clever system and feel smart. This bundle could take all of these boxes.

You're not just getting any old trash, though. There's a reassuring quality bar here. Every game included is rated 70% or higher on Steam, which doesn't guarantee you'll love everything, but does mean you're not digging through digital bargain bins hoping to strike gold.

Personally, I like a surprise, I like a bit of excitement, not quite knowing what my next favorite game will be yet. Opening a door. It spices things up, what can I say?

So if you're looking to bring some excitement to kick off 2026, something that says "more play, more curiosity, more little adventures", Fanatical's Mystery on the Move bundle feels like a very good place to start. You can get 3 games for £3.69, I think this is quite a bargain, even though you don't know if you're gonna like what you're gonna get. You can grab the deal here, load up your Steam Deck, pick something at random, and let the year unfold from there.