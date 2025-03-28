If you’re anything like me, you’ll get stuck playing similar genres over and over again or perhaps find yourself playing little else but the latest triple-A releases.. That’s where Fanatical’s excellent bundles come in, giving you a variety of curated Steam Deck titles where randomness is a blessing – and you can get three high-rated games for just $3.69 / £3.69 right now.

Some of the best Steam Deck games are ones you don’t expect. They’re (usually) not heavy-hitting RPGs that struggle to run on Valve’s handheld console. Instead, they’re typically fine-tuned experiences that run fantastically well on the Steam Deck, and some of them may go completely under your radar.

If you’re looking to grow your library on Steam Deck, the Fanatical Mystery on the Move bundle gives you random keys for games that are not only verified on Valve’s console – they’re also rated 70% or higher on Steam. The bundle includes a variety of genres, so whether you’re looking to enjoy some intense action games or dive into a new strategy game to play, there’s a huge selection to be uncovered.

You can choose between three options: one, two, or three mystery keys, setting you back $1.49 / £1.49, $2.79 / £2.79, and $3.69 / £3.69, respectively. You can order the bundle more than once, so there’s no wrong choice – however, you can get the same game multiple times if you order more than one bundle, so be wary of that (perhaps give those spare RPGs to a friend).

Not only will you receive any keys you order, but you’ll also enjoy a 5% discount on a future purchase with Fanatical. So, if you have your eye on something, perhaps the numerous upcoming games for Valve’s console (or maybe something for your Steam Deck alternative), you’ll save some money – bonus!

If you’re up for grabbing some great Steam Deck games at a huge discount, you can grab some keys from the Mystery on the Move bundle at Fanatical. Even if you don’t want to play these titles on the go, you could always grab the best Steam Deck dock and immerse yourself in these experiences.

What about if you’re not up for the risk of Fanatical’s mystery bundle? Well, you could always take a look at the best survival games, or the best ARPGs, or even the best roguelike games for some potential ideas.