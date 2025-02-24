In recent years, soulslikes have taken the crown as some of gaming’s most challenging experiences. In some ways, that’s correct, but even veterans of the genre may struggle to face Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a supremely challenging action game that doesn’t reward patience, but rather speed and skill. If you want to give this brilliant game a try, with a bit of luck, you could get it for just $4.99 / £4.99 with the Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle.

The long-running Ninja Gaiden series makes for some of the best action games I’ve ever played. The ultra-violent experience challenges you in many ways, but most of all, it requires a lot of learning and training. Fortunately, you can tune the difficulty down in Ninja Gaiden 2 Black if you want to focus on having fun, but I recommend giving at least normal difficulty a try.

Narratives have never been the series’ strong points, but there’s a solid story still. You play as Ryu Hayabusa, a master ninja and a descendant of the Dragon Ninja lineage. Set one year after the first game’s events (which isn’t necessary to enjoy this single-player game), you get mixed up against the Black Spider Ninja Clan after an attempted kidnapping of a CIA agent. It’s all a bit bizarre, but a good time nonetheless.

However, the gameplay is where Ninja Gaiden 2 Black goes from being a good game to one of the best Steam Deck games right now. An exciting combat system sees you slice and dice enemy limbs up like butter, and dismemberment isn’t just a stylish thing – it’s a major part of the game, as you weaken any enemies who stand in your way.

Even on the best Steam Deck alternatives, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is an absolute blast. Considering that a long-awaited sequel is finally arriving later this year, with Ninja Gaiden 4 placing you in the stealthy garments of another ninja – but for now, NG2 Black is a seriously impressive game, one you may be lucky enough to get at an absolutely great price right now.

If you’re feeling lucky, you can grab Ninja Gaiden 2 Black in the Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle. For just $4.99 / £4.99, you’ll get three random games from a list of ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ titles with over 1,000 reviews in the last twelve months, so even if you don’t get Ninja Gaiden 2 Black or one of the other triple-A games available, you’ll definitely get some great titles. Here are the other triple-A games you could get too:

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Gold

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Of course, you’ll need to be lucky to score Ninja Gaiden 2 Black or the other triple-A hits above. However, I think it’s a great opportunity to play a variety of games, maybe from genres you don’t normally play like ARPGs or cozy games, and if you do get lucky you’ll get Ninja Gaiden 2 Black at an extremely great price.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to get a copy of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, now’s your chance! It’s an excellent game on any of the best handheld consoles, so you’re in for a blast if you get it – and if you do, make sure to grab one of the best Steam Deck docks while you’re at it.