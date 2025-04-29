Whether you're entering a cursed, twisted version of the Wild West, a fast-paced platformer roguelite, or you're looking for a great horror game for you and your friends, the Fanatical Prestige Collection for April 2025 offersplenty of brilliant Steam Deck games to enjoy – best of all, they're only $7.50 / £7.50 each (or even less, if you buy more).

While Valve's handheld console can power through plenty of titles on your backlog, some of the best Steam Deck games are probably ones you haven't heard of. The Fanatical Prestige Collection is a great opportunity to add to your library, and best of all, the great prices mean you don't have to break the bank, and you save more when you buy more.

Mortal Sin stands out as one of the best parts of this bundle. A fantastic, flashy, and stylish roguelite game, Mortal Sin's fast-paced gameplay is made possible by admittedly simple graphics. However, the bright visual palette makes the dark world feel amazing to play in. More people need to play this game to understand why I really love it, and I think it should be one of your choices.

If Mortal Sin's strange atmosphere isn't your type of game, well, this FPS game might do the trick. Blood West is an immersive shooter with a stealth focus, putting you in the role of an Undead Gunslinger in a cursed version of the classic Wild West environment. Inspired by classic games like Thief, Blood West's approach doesn't hold your hand, but if you do end up in a gunfight, the violent, yet stylized visuals will keep you hooked.

Those are just two of the brilliant games in this bundle. Other titles I recommend include Killer Klowns From Outer Space, an asymmetrical horror game that offers a unique hide-and-seek style of gameplay, or Astral Ascent, a vibrant action game that is also a platformer roguelite.

If you're looking to get some games from this Fanatical Prestige Collection, you only have to buy two games for $7.50 / £7.50 each, with many games being their lowest price they've ever been. However, if you buy more games, you can get it down to just $7 / £7 per title when you buy five or more titles. Here's the list of available titles, including their Steam Deck compatibility rating:

Blood West – Steam Deck Verified

Mortal Sin – Steam Deck Verified

Reignbreaker – Steam Deck Verified

Hauntii – Steam Deck Playable

Deathbound – Steam Deck Playable

Voidwrought – Steam Deck Verified

Tavern Manager Simulator – Steam Deck Playable

Sovereign Syndicate – Unknown

Astral Ascent – Steam Deck Verified

My Lovely Empress – Steam Deck Verified

Streets of Rage 4 – Steam Deck Verified

It's Only Money – Unknown

Escape Room 5-Pack – Unknown

Diplomacy is Not an Option – Steam Deck Playable

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – Steam Deck Playable

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – ProtonDB Platinum

Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room – Unknown

Besiege: Seafarer Edition – Steam Deck Playable

Sledders – Steam Deck Playable

Panzer Corps 2 – Unsupported

Even if you've got one of the options on our best Steam Deck alternatives list, you'll still have a blast with these games. If you're planning to go through your backlog, I suggest grabbing one of the best Steam Deck docks from our list, as you can then pair it with a bigger screen and continue the grind.