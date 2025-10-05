Between Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, there are plenty of soulslike games to sink your teeth into. For me, Gunfire Games gives the genre a bolt of energy with its 2023 gun-focused entry, Remnant 2. With a constantly evolving world that jumps from sci-fi fantasy to gloopy horror game vibes, this is a real gem you need to check out. If you're fast enough, you'll snag it in this Fanatical sale before this huge offer disappears.

Right now, you can get Remnant 2 with a 65% discount on Fanatical, bringing the price down to just $17.48/£14.69 on PC. Typically, the standard edition of the game sells for $49.99/£41.99 or higher if you go for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions - so this is a big steal. Fanatical's deal is even cheaper than the Steam Marketplace listing, which is only 60% cheaper at the moment. After all, every penny counts when it comes to sweeping up new Steam Deck games.

If you aren't aware of the Remnant series, it's a third-person shooter franchise that blends soulslike mechanics with action game thrills. There are different archetypes to mold your character around, each of them offering unique buffs and abilities. Remnant 2 archetypes are highly flexible, though. With a bit of progression, you can merge different archetypes, giving you a build that is wholly tailored to your playstyle.

For example, I favor the Gunslinger as it lets me live out my cowboy fantasies regardless of what terrifying world the game procedurally generates around me. The good news is you can put together any of Remnant 2's dual archetypes, leading to some wicked results on the battlefield. Beyond making your own character, your aim to to travel to other worlds through portals in an effort to rid the world of the Root - a destructive plant-like species hellbent on killing off humanity.

Like I said earlier, there's procedural generation in Remnant 2, so each world isn't exactly like your friends' playthrough. It may share some aesthetic similarities, but maps can be drastically different, making each descent into the chaos unpredictable. Because of this, Gunfire Games doesn't just have fun with the game's sci-fi foundations, but it often leans on horror game tropes to drive home the stakes. Losomn makes Remnant 2 the closest thing to a spiritual Bloodborne sequel, using that game's Victorian and gothic aesthetic to craft up a world that's genuinely chilling to navigate.

It's so cool that the game's first DLC, The Awakened King, focuses entirely on this part of the game. If you don't believe me when it comes to delivering some authentic scares, watch the video above to see my friend screaming at the tops of his lungs during our initial co-op sessions. As for playing it on portable gaming consoles such as the Asus ROG Ally or Steam Deck, there are some caveats to consider. At launch, I thought Remnant 2 was a horrid mess on the Steam Deck.

Thankfully, subsequent patches and improvements to frame generation support make it stable enough to enjoy on Valve's handheld. While the Steam Marketplace lists Remnant 2's Steam Deck verification as unsupported, Remnant 2 does work on the console. Co-op multiplayer works now, too, which is where the game really shines. On the other hand, it runs even smoother on Windows-based handhelds. I use the Asus ROG Ally Z1e, and even at 15W TDP, it chugs along with little issues.

I really recommend that you give Remnant 2 a shot. Because the game is built around co-op, you can expect to make some pretty memorable moments with your friends. Just don't scream like mine do. If you're still looking for more horror titles to check out for cheap, then this underrated Call of Duty game contains the scariest Zombies mode ever made.