Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is already on sale over at Fanatical

September cannot come fast enough with the release of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds. Ever since that little blue scamp made his debut in the '90s, we've been there to play the games. Over the years, we've seen some masterpieces like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Generations. But don't get me wrong, we've also seen our share of failures. I am looking at you Sonic Heroes. Rest assured, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds looks like it's shaping up to be one hell of a game, so it's hard not to feel the excitement, especially when it's already on sale over at Fanatical.

Crash Team Racing and Mario Kart are considered the best, setting the gold standard of kart racing. However, Sonic Racing games take this standard and polish it up, embellishing it with diamonds. Look at Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed and Team Sonic Racing. These are some of the best Sonic games. Borrowing the transformation mechanics from Transformed, CrossWorlds introduces Travel Rings, as you never know where the game will lead you, adding a strategic element.

With Sonic's nemesis, boasting 50 playable characters in Mario Kart World, it's got me wondering, who will be included in the character lineup? Undoubtedly, the game will feature the best Sonic characters. (I will be playing as Shadow!) But my jaw dropped when Hatsune Miku was announced. I had to be resuscitated when Ichiban Kasuga was announced. I wasn't too bothered about Joker… but I was a shocked Pikachu when I saw Minecraft Steve driving his minecart on what looks like a Minecraft-themed track. These unexpected additions have the internet speculating who else will be included? Samba de Amigo? SpongeBob? Aang from Avatar? Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if Leon Kennedy or the Master Chief rocks up at this point.

We do still have some questions, though, like CrossWorlds it work alright on Steam Deck? Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed, so the chances are that it'll work on Steam Deck too. Since Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed, it's a pretty safe bet, but we'd like a definitive answer, Mr Team Sonic!

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is currently 13% off at Fanatical. We don't know how long this deal will last, so don't let it drift away.

What's even better is that by pre-ordering Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Digital Deluxe Edition, you have access to the game three days early, meaning you could be playing this badboy September 22, 2025.

If you aren't ready to slam the brakes on just yet and want to binge more racing games, check out our lists of the best car games and best bike games. These games are really Excitebike.