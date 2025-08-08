Get 46% off Sonic X Shadow Generations on your Steam Deck

Sonic has more or less been there since the dawn of time, at least in gaming terms, offering fast-paced, challenging platformers. No surprise that Sonic, with all his chili dog eating, Blue Blur attitude, was celebrated with Generations in 2011. But this wasn't enough to satisfy hungry Sonic fans, and so Sonic X Shadow Generations, a remastered version featuring a Shadow campaign that's available on Steam Deck, was later released, and right now it's a whopping 46% off over at Fanatical.

Shadow is the best Sonic character, and I know this is a highly controversial opinion, but I love the Shadow the Hedgehog game and truly believe it's one of the best platformers, and not because it's good in any way— it's a broken, janky piece of junk - but it solely focuses on my favorite Sonic character, Big Shads. Yes, I know he's in Sonic Adventure 2, but he has to share the stage, and he dies in the end, and I only like games where he is alive at the end. With a whole campaign featuring the edgy, red and black hedgehog, Sonic X Shadow Generations gives Shadow the spotlight he deserves.

Shadow Generations is a love letter to Sonic games through the ages, taking you on a tour de force of eras. Sonic is just minding his own business at his surprise birthday party when something rips through space, thrusting him back in time, where he meets his classic self and revisits glowed-up iconic stages from bygone games. You'll race through Green Hill Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog and run around at the speed of sound in City Escape from Sonic Adventure 2, whilst planting earworms that you'll hum for weeks. The soundtrack is top-tier.

The five-hour-long Shadow the Hedgehog campaign follows a parallel storyline that runs alongside Sonic's. In Shadow's tale, he faces off against Black Doom. (Look, you can pretend Shadow the Hedgehog never happened, but just like pretending that the Earth is flat, you'd be wrong.) As Shadow, you'll revisit levels he starred in like Rail Canyon and Sunset Heights. (Ha, another STH reference.) Each level is adapted to suit Shadow's new Doom power skillset, like Doom Wing, which allows him to fly a short distance whilst maintaining the classic speed you'd expect from a Sonic game.

Sega and Team Sonic learned from Frontiers and Superstars and applied it to Shadow Generations, expanding the story and creating an absolute masterpiece and one of the best Steam Deck games. Trust me when I say this is the crème de la crème of Sonic games. Sonic X Shadow Generations is a colorful, fast-paced, chaotic, ring-collecting, action-adventure game that is pure wholesome fun. Gosh, I wish I were playing it right now.

You've got until August 21st 2025, to get Sonic X Shadow Generations over at Fanatical for -46% bringing it down to $26.99/£24.29. Don't let this deal zoom off at the speed of sound.

