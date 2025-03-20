Whether you’re hoping to witness the budding rivalry of Karate Kid’s Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso or race against Spongebob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Fanatical Spring Bundle gives you plenty of variety. If you’re looking to stock up on Steam Deck games at an extremely low price, you can grab 18 games for just $8.99 / £8.99 right now.

Buying Steam Deck games can be an expensive hobby. Sure, there are plenty of fantastic deals to find, but usually, you’ll have to wait for some of your wishlist games to receive discounts during sales. However, you don’t have to look too far to stock up your handheld console library, as this new Spring Bundle gives you 18 games to try on your Steam Deck.

There’s a large variety of games in this bundle, but there are a few highlights that I’d recommend. Firstly, the pair of Nickelodeon games – if you’re a fan of fighting games like Super Smash Bros., All-Star Brawl delivers a platform-fighter featuring some of your favorite animated characters. Alternatively, like a competitor to Nintendo’s best racing game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 gives you an excellent kart racer with the likes of Spongebob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rugrats.

While its Steam Deck rating is Unknown due to a lack of reports, EchoBlade seems like a very interesting indie game. This puzzle-combat combination puts you in the heavy-toed boots of a warrior trapped in complete darkness – the only way to escape this expansive labyrinth is by using sound, but watch out for the enemies lurking in the pitch black. It should run well on the best Steam Deck alternatives at the very least.

After so many intense matches of fighting, racing, and surviving, sometimes it’s nice to settle down with a nice and relaxing single-player game – fortunately, Internet Cafe Simulator offers just that, allowing you to oversee and improve your own cafe while maintaining customers and ensuring you can pay bills. Of course, running a blossoming business isn’t a simple thing, but compared to the other bombastic entries we mentioned above, running an Internet Cafe is a breezier experience.

Those are just a couple of games you can get from this Spring Bundle at Fanatical, and you don’t even need to buy all of them to get an offer. While all 18 games are just $8.99 / £8.99 in total (getting you a whopping saving of $279.83 / £219.31), you could opt just to buy a couple of games for just $1 / £1 each or buy five and more for just $0.60 / £0.60 per title.

Here’s the selection of games you can choose from, including their Steam Deck compatibility, below:

Alwa’s Legacy – Steam Deck Verified

Metal Unit – Steam Deck Verified

Stuffo the Puzzle Bot – Steam Deck Verified

Alwa’s Awakening – Steam Deck Verified

The Beast Inside – Steam Deck Playable

Another Crusade – Steam Deck Verified

EchoBlade – Unknown

We are Eva – ProtonDB Platinum

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Steam Deck Verified

Internet Cafe Simulator – Steam Deck Playable

Doomies (Damikira) – Unknown

ROCKETRON – ProtonDB Gold

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix – Steam Deck Verified

DEVIL’S WAY – Unknown (Native support on Linux)

Blade Assault – Steam Deck Playable

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues – Steam Deck Verified

Streamer Life Simulator – Steam Deck Playable

Ludus – Unknown

If you’ve been looking for a great reason to put that Steam Deck dock to the test, there’s no shortage of fantastic gems to play in this Fanatical Spring Bundle. Whether you’re looking for some action games to tuck into or some puzzling indies to enjoy, you’re in for a great time with this selection.