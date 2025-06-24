All these Steam Deck games are under $10 so buy them while you still can

Ghost Town Games and Team 17's Overcooked 2 has whisked me away. It's a great game that makes miso happy! At times, it can be challenging, but that's the dill. This game is on fire. Okay, okay, I'll stop with the cooking puns, but seriously, Overcooked 2 is a fun co-operative party game that just so happens to be less than $10 over at Fanatical. This deal also includes loads of other fun-fueled games, too, so now is the time to stock up your Steam library.

Co-developed by Ghost Town Games and Team 17, Overcooked 2, in my humble pie opinion, is one of the best Steam Deck games. After reading from the Necro-nomnom-icon, the Onion King summons a ravenous bunch known as The Unbread. Crumbs! To save the Onion Kingdom, you must travel the land and cook up meals in the most chaotic kitchens to feed this horde.

You play as an adorable little chef, and I love that there are so many characters to choose from. I always play as a cat… I dread to think how much cat fur ends up in these meals. Orders will come in, and your aim is to collect the ingredients from the boxes, chop, steam, fry, oven, plate, serve, and then rewash the plates. Every time you serve a dish, you gain points, and at the end of each level, you are rewarded with a score out of three stars.

Piece of cake, right? Well, my partner and I jokingly call this game "marriage counseling the game." At times, you'll navigate the wild kitchen environments beautifully. It'll feel like you and your friend, family, or person you dragged off the street to play are in sync with your every thought, making you think this is the best co-op game of all time. Other times, you'll be bickering because your partner swears he put the pizza in the oven when he didn't. (I'm not crying, you're crying.) This game is a challenge, but once you've mastered the art of co-operation, chefs kiss!

Lettuce talk about the different levels. One moment you are in the sky preparing salad, flinging tomatoes at each other, zooming around the kitchen with a fire extinguisher, and the next you are back on the ground steaming rice and making sushi. Then you are cooking on ice, slipping and sliding all over the joint. Next thing you know, you are trying to make pizza in a magical kitchen where everything randomly moves. These levels are so wonderfully designed that they constantly keep you on your toes,

If you are up for the challenge, head over to Fanatical now as you can get Overcooked 2 for the delicious price of $5.37/ £4.29. We aren't sure how long this deal will last, so don't let this deal waste away!

Other games you can currently get under $5 or even under $10 include:

