SpiderHeck is a gloriously chaotic Steam Deck party game. You play as a little spidey that web-slings across hazardous levels, picking up weapons with your wee spider arms and fighting to the death! If this sounds like a game you'd like to add to your games night roster, then you're in luck, as it's currently a part of the Build Your Own Arcade Bundle over on Fanatical, meaning you could bag it for as little as $1.45/£1.45.

Like many of the best indie games, SpiderHeck combines genres, smushing together action and physics-based combat. You can play local co-op or PvP, brawling against each other or taking on waves of enemies together. There's also a parkour mode, where you must get from A to B, bypassing deadly obstacles, Super Meat Boy style. Tiers of Heck offers a solo challenge mode and a level design option so you can get creative. Honestly, it's the best party game for Steam Deck, packed with content.

You'll also have spider abilities like wall-running and ceiling-walking as well as an abundance of weapons to choose from, like light sabers… I mean laser swords, bombs, rocket launchers, lasers, you name it. You can even unlock a variety of hats and customizable options through achievements. I like to wear devil horns!

SpiderHeck doesn't reward button-mashing; every swing, sword swipe, and explosion must be calculated to ensure you don't end up self-sabotaging. Many times have I swung from one end of a level to the other, smuggly, only to careen straight into spikes and the cold pronged embrace of death. The best SpiderHeck moments are chasing your enemy like a dog for them to escape your grasp miraculously.

If you are desperate to play SpiderHeck, you've got until 19th August 2025 to swing your way over to Fanatical and trap this deal in your web. How it works is you can get:

Buy three - four games at $1.65/ £1.65 per item

Buy five - six games at $1.60/ £1.60 per item

Buy seven + games at $1.45/ £1.45 per item

Some of the other games you could score include:

Lethal League Blaze - Steam Deck Verified

Hell Pie - Steam Deck Verified

Pumpkin Jack - Steam Deck Verified

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 - Steam Deck Verified

Archaeogem - Steam Deck Verified

Turbo Golf Racing - Steam Deck Verified

Marsuplimami- Hoobadventure - Steam Deck verified

If you'd like to add more delightful titles to your Steam Deck library, read up on the best Steam Deck games, or perhaps upgrade your Steam Deck experience with some accessories like the best Steam Deck Docks. I don't know about you, but I cannot get enough.