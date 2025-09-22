You could get Sonic Racing CrossWorlds on your Steak Deck for less than $5

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is one of the games that you might get if you purchase the Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle. Sure, there's an element of luck involved, but you pay $4.99 / £4.99 and get three random games with a guaranteed minimum value of $20 / £20. Personally, I love a mystery, so this bundle is right up my street. In addition, Hell is Us, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, and Dune: Awakening are other exciting possibilities. The best bit? All titles in this bundle are Steam Deck verified, so you know you can play them on the go.

The fact that you could get Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, potentially both one of the best Sonic games and best racing games, is a massive sell. I say potential because the game isn't out until September 25, 2025, but has received a good reception with critics highlighting its striking visuals, engaging gameplay mechanics, and solid customization features so far. Although Sonic racing games often live in the shadow of Mario Kart, it looks like he's going to give the plumber a run for his money this time.

If you're a fan of Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed, you'll be pleased to know that the transforming vehicles have returned, so you'll alternate between car, boat, or plane throughout levels. Each vehicle handles differently, but I always found water vehicles a little tricky in Transformed.

There are three offline modes to choose from: Grand Prix, Time Trial, and the unique Race Park mode. Of course, Grand Prix is the main event, offering seven cups, each featuring three tracks and a bonus track which is a mash-up of the three that came before it. Rings act as portals, and throughout levels, you'll find yourself crossing into different worlds. This function rewards skill, as tracks are unpredictable. With games like Mario Kart, players can memorize the layout and practise specific twists and turns, rewarding replayability and familiarity. With CrossWorlds, it's a free-for-all, and I can't wait for it.

CrossWorlds encourages you to find your own driving style and refine techniques, and it does this with extensive customization options. If, like me, bumping the edge of tracks is your problem, there are a host of high-control racers at your disposal. Alternatively, if you are more about speed, you can opt for a high boost hoverboard. You can purchase parts tickets too; these change stats on base vehicles. For instance, add a bit more handling to a speedy vehicle.

Here are some of the other potential games you could get in the VIP Mystery Bundle:

Cronos: The New Dawn

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Dune: Awakening

Dishonored

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Dying Light Essentials Edition

Prey

The VIP Mystery Bundle at Fanatical is only available while supplies last, and once the keys are gone, that's it. There's no set end date, so if it's caught your eye, it's probably best to snag it before it disappears.

If you're still in the mood to keep the engines roaring, take a look at our curated picks for the best car games and best bike games. There are so many high-speed games to choose from.