Few RPGs hold the weight of Final Fantasy, a genre-defining and iconic series that is still as popular as ever today. So, when the original creator of Final Fantasy develops a game, it’s something to take notice of, but this underrated RPG has gone under the radar for most role-playing fans, and Fantasian Neo Dimension has just hit its lowest price ever on Switch – so it’s the perfect time to finally give it a chance.

Starting life as part of the best Apple Arcade games, Fantasian delivers an original narrative that is just as exciting as any great Final Fantasy game, and in some cases, even better. It’s a shame that it seemed to get lost in a sea of other fantastic Switch RPGs when it was released.

You play as Leo, just like many other JRPG stars, you’re an amnesiac. Memories are lost to you as you are in this machine-filled world, where a deathly and mechanical infection is turning humans into emotionless robot-like people (funnily enough, that’s kind of like how my mother acts around me when I talk about RPGs).

Like other excellent single-player games, Fantasian Neo Dimension delivers an engaging plot that relies heavily on memorable characters, but the battling is where the fun truly lies. It’s something that Glen Fox’s Fantasian review mentions, calling it an “excellent JRPG” with a “killer battle system.” While it comes across as basic turn-based gameplay, Fantasian Neo Dimension has a few neat tricks that make it more interesting, like drawing paths for your spells to land.

Right now, Fantasian Neo Dimension is at its lowest price ever on Nintendo Switch, with the game dropping to $39.99 on Amazon in the States, while UK gamers can grab the RPG on Amazon for £39.05. Considering the game only launched in late 2024, that’s a great offer, and just because there were so many amazing role-playing games last year doesn’t mean you should miss out on this great experience.

If you’ve been looking for an exciting new RPG to play on the best handheld console, this Fantasian Neo Dimension deal for Switch should suit you. Alternatively, you can check out some of the best action games right now if you’re looking for something different to try.