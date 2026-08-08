Fantasy Arena codes August 2026

Spells might be flying back and forth in this one, but unless you have Fantasy Arena codes, you'll be stuck with the basics for your matches. It takes time to get good enough to be able to afford better stats, but with freebies like these, you'll have a leg up from day one. We all know that things are more fun when you have more options to choose from, too.

Codes help with your burger count, which allows you to roll for wands, classes, and traits. You still need to get a little lucky, but more rolls means better odds, right?

Here are all the new Fantasy Arena codes:

750Likes - 100 burgers

- 100 burgers Magma - 100 burgers

- 100 burgers HardMode - 100 burgers

- 100 burgers Gullible - 100 burgers

If you're in search of more freebies from all your favorite Roblox games, we have a list of all the Roblox codes you could possibly need - so don't wait and go now.

How do I redeem Fantasy Arena codes?

Redeeming Fantasy Arena codes is a simple process, but we've included some steps for you to follow if you're lost:

Launch Fantasy Arena on Roblox

Head to the 'codes' board in the main lobby. This is located next to class rerolls.

Enter your code in the box provided and hit enter

Find out what freebies you got!

How do I get more Fantasy Arena codes?

We don't yet know when more Fantasy Arena codes will come out, because it's up to the developer to decide. As it stands, they don't have a consistent drop schedule, so your guess is as good as ours. That being said, we work around the clock to keep our code guides up-to-date with the latest codes, so you can check back here periodically to find more freebies.

Is there a Fantasy Arena Discord server?

Yes, there is. You can join it here for sneak peeks of upcoming changes to the game, a community of other players to make lobbies with, and a place to enter giveaways, take part in polls, and share art and videos. It's a great place to meet new friends!

Expired codes:

Release

HardModeSoon

That's it for Fantasy Arena codes now, but check in again soon for more!