Fantasy Life i codes May 2025

Fantasy Life i codes can give you a head start in this RPG, offering up various goodies. For longtime fans of the series, it's likely no surprise that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time codes are a thing, given the original game on the Nintendo 3DS also has them via a password system. Sure, you can get these items by playing the game, but who says no to freebies? Especially when you're about to embark on a grand adventure.

Fantasy Life i codes

Active codes:

T2GC6EQL – five SP potions, three power aids, three resistance aids, five HP potions, three healing powders, and three life cure

– five SP potions, three power aids, three resistance aids, five HP potions, three healing powders, and three life cure A5C9X7VR – one courage, five courtship fireworks, one diamond ring, ten sacks of gold, and one great lucky bream

– one courage, five courtship fireworks, one diamond ring, ten sacks of gold, and one great lucky bream A56LCE87 – five hi-SP potions, five hi-HP potions, five energy powders, three life cures, and five healing powder

What are Fantasy Life i codes?

Fantasy Life i codes are a great way to get extra potions and other items that you can use to help you on your adventure. We have no idea when to expect new ones, but we'll keep an eye out and update this guide as soon as new ones become available.

How do I redeem Fantasy Life i codes?

You can't redeem Fantasy Life i codes immediately. Instead, you need to progress through the game until you get to choose your first life at the Guild Office. After this, follow these steps:

Open your weird pad

Tap the gifts icon

Select 'gift code entry'

Press connect

Enter your code

Hit accept

Check your inventory

Enjoy your freebie!

