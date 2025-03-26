It’s hard to believe that Far Cry 5 came out seven years ago, and entering Hope County for the first time felt a bit like a religious experience. Which, as it happens, is exactly what main antagonist Joseph Seed would have you think. The fifth installment to arguably one of Ubisoft’s crowning achievements was a massive hit, quickly becoming the best-selling title in the entire franchise, selling over ten million units in the first two years of release.

But despite its huge commercial success, Far Cry 5 has sadly never made it to handheld consoles. We maintain that the giant open world that Ubisoft is just so darn good at creating, combined with foraging for materials, crafting, and play style-dependent combat and missions, would be absolutely perfect on portable consoles. More and more of us are erring towards gaming we can take with us anywhere we go, and Far Cry 5 has so much on offer that you wouldn’t even need anything else installed on your Switch 2 to get your gaming fill.

Other Ubisoft titles, like the triumphant Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and the cult favorite Assassin’s Creed franchise, have made their way to Nintendo’s handheld device, but Far Cry, unfortunately, remains, well… a far cry from the Switch. Considering how games like The Witcher 3 run perfectly fine on the Switch, we can’t fathom why Ubisoft keeps the Far Cry franchise under such a tight lock and key, especially when so many have voiced how much they’d love to see the games on handheld.

With Far Cry 5’s seventh anniversary and an upcoming Nintendo Direct, we’d love to see a Far Cry collection for the Switch 2. We want to team up with the Rakyat against Vaas Montenegro (much as we love him), we want to aid the Golden Path in their rebellion against Pagan Min, and we want to be able to do it wherever we please.

There have been whispers over the years that Ubisoft’s next offering, aptly titled Far Cry 7, might even launch on the Switch 2 along with the other usual platforms. Rumors suggest that the next-gen Nintendo console has some pretty capable processing power, and while in the past, we’ve become used to the fact that most large games don’t tend to opt for the Switch when they come out, this might be a less common occurrence with the Switch 2.

We can only wait and see, but in the meantime, we can live in hope that Ubisoft hears our pleas for a Far Cry collection on Nintendo's consoles.