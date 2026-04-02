Farm a Fish codes April 2026

Another fun Roblox fishing game is here, so we've got the new Farm a Fish codes for you to redeem in-game. With them, you can get free bait, scoops, and more. Bait means fish, fish means money, and money means better bait and equipment for your ponds.

So go on, get fishing, and equip yourself with the best bait on the market. Who knows, maybe you'll snag that mythical fish you're looking for?

Here are all the new Farm a Fish codes:

67 - 6-7 skin

- 6-7 skin Wilco - a Wilco cat and a Wilco skin

- a Wilco cat and a Wilco skin 25K - ten golden food scoops, one golden cookie, one supreme auto feeder, one extreme auto feeder, and one time jumper

Don't forget to check our giant list of Roblox codes that you can redeem right now, if you need some more freebies.

How do I redeem Farm a Fish codes?

Here's how to redeem Farm a Fish codes in the Roblox game:

Launch Farm a Fish

Complete the short in-game tutorial

Open the store menu

Scroll to the bottom

Paste or type in a code and hit redeem

Enjoy your items!

What are Farm a Fish codes?

These codes come right from the game's developer, Tetra Games. New codes go live in the game's description, but in case you don't see them, we'll have them all listed here. The codes we have so far celebrate the game's milestones and additions, so future codes will likely do the same.

Expired codes:

10K

That's all the Farm a Fish codes we have for now. Check back later for more!