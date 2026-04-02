Farm a Fish codes April 2026

Here are all the new Farm a Fish codes you can use for free in the Roblox game for bait and more.

farm a fish codes - a character in the game with the PT logo on their shirt
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Another fun Roblox fishing game is here, so we've got the new Farm a Fish codes for you to redeem in-game. With them, you can get free bait, scoops, and more. Bait means fish, fish means money, and money means better bait and equipment for your ponds.

So go on, get fishing, and equip yourself with the best bait on the market. Who knows, maybe you'll snag that mythical fish you're looking for?

Here are all the new Farm a Fish codes:

  • 67 - 6-7 skin
  • Wilco - a Wilco cat and a Wilco skin
  • 25K - ten golden food scoops, one golden cookie, one supreme auto feeder, one extreme auto feeder, and one time jumper

Don't forget to check our giant list of Roblox codes that you can redeem right now, if you need some more freebies.

How to redeem farm a fish codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Farm a Fish codes?

Here's how to redeem Farm a Fish codes in the Roblox game:

  • Launch Farm a Fish
  • Complete the short in-game tutorial
  • Open the store menu
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Paste or type in a code and hit redeem
  • Enjoy your items!

What are Farm a Fish codes?

These codes come right from the game's developer, Tetra Games. New codes go live in the game's description, but in case you don't see them, we'll have them all listed here. The codes we have so far celebrate the game's milestones and additions, so future codes will likely do the same.

Expired codes:

  • 10K

That's all the Farm a Fish codes we have for now. Check back later for more!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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