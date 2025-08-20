As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

This game is what happens when Genshin Impact swaps fantasy for firearms

We got another look at Fate Trigger in a new trailer at Gamescom, along with information about upcoming early access in a few months time.

fate trigger early access - key art showing different character designs and their chosen weapons
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Fate Trigger: The Novita 

After being on our radar for a while, we're finally getting a Fate Trigger early access period next year. There's currently an ongoing closed beta test with hundreds of thousands of players testing it out, so it seems likely that any issues will be ironed out in time for all of us to jump into the game's early access in Q1 of 2026.

The reveal came during Gamescom Opening Night Live, along with a swish new trailer showing off more characters, more combat, and more cars. The game is a new take on battle royales, with a tactical shooter core, survival, and anime elements in the mix, along with different modes like 8v8 deathmatch and ranked battles.

The character design in the game is modern, but reminiscent of Hoyoverse with games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, or Etheria: Restart. You don't often see this sort of anime style in battle royale games, so we're intrigued.

Each character has their own skills, ranging from summoning airdrops, turning into a different form, building a literal fort, and the ability to avoid being hit by moving as water along the floor, similar to Genshin Impact's Mona. Recognizable voice actors like Kira Buckland (Genshin Impact's Kuki Shinobu), Skylar Davenport (HSR's March 7th), and Brianna Knickerbocker (Genshin Impact's Hu Tao) make up the cast, so you know it's going to be good.

YouTube Thumbnail

Fate Trigger, which appears to now drop 'The Novita' from the official name, is set to come to Steam and "multiple platforms" upon release in the future. If you want to know more about the upcoming game, you can check out our interview with the Saroasis Studios team from the Tokyo Game Show in 2024.

Find out even more about Fate Trigger in our guide, and then see which new mobile games are coming up. Also, we've got some Steam Deck games to recommend if you're looking for something new to play.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.