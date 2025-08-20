After being on our radar for a while, we're finally getting a Fate Trigger early access period next year. There's currently an ongoing closed beta test with hundreds of thousands of players testing it out, so it seems likely that any issues will be ironed out in time for all of us to jump into the game's early access in Q1 of 2026.

The reveal came during Gamescom Opening Night Live, along with a swish new trailer showing off more characters, more combat, and more cars. The game is a new take on battle royales, with a tactical shooter core, survival, and anime elements in the mix, along with different modes like 8v8 deathmatch and ranked battles.

The character design in the game is modern, but reminiscent of Hoyoverse with games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, or Etheria: Restart. You don't often see this sort of anime style in battle royale games, so we're intrigued.

Each character has their own skills, ranging from summoning airdrops, turning into a different form, building a literal fort, and the ability to avoid being hit by moving as water along the floor, similar to Genshin Impact's Mona. Recognizable voice actors like Kira Buckland (Genshin Impact's Kuki Shinobu), Skylar Davenport (HSR's March 7th), and Brianna Knickerbocker (Genshin Impact's Hu Tao) make up the cast, so you know it's going to be good.

Fate Trigger, which appears to now drop 'The Novita' from the official name, is set to come to Steam and "multiple platforms" upon release in the future. If you want to know more about the upcoming game, you can check out our interview with the Saroasis Studios team from the Tokyo Game Show in 2024.

