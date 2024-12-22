We’ve been keeping an eye on this shooter since it made waves at IDGC 2024, and now the FAU-G: Domination beta is on the horizon. Dot9Games’ take on multiplayer action is proving to be an experience worth looking out for, and if you’re eager to try it out for yourself, registering your interest could be more rewarding than you imagine. As sign ups for FAU-G: Domination’s closed beta go live, Dot9Games is willing to hand over PS5 – if you’re lucky.

From Sunday, December 22, 2024, FPS game fans can begin to submit their details for a chance to gain entry to the FAU-G: Domination closed beta. According to a recent social media post, Dot9Games expresses that “after registering you will be put on a waitlist. Upon acceptance, a link to access the game via Google Play will be sent to your registered email.” The closed beta will only be available for Android users, with no mention of a potential iOS beta on the cards.

While that might be disappointing for those of you hoping to deal some damage on iPhone or iPad devices, Android users can also get their hands on exclusive goodies like a PlayStation 5, Amazon gift vouchers, and some limited-edition merchandise.

After submitting your FAU-G: Domination beta form and participating in the playtest, the developer encourages players to log any feedback on their experience in a separate form that will be provided once the beta concludes. Additionally, you’ll need to follow the game’s Instagram account for a chance to win the aforementioned goodies.

However, as a consolation prize, the studio is handing out in-game rewards that will unlock once the game launches properly. “Those who register will receive one-of-a-kind exclusive cosmetic items that will not be available at launch,” Dot9Games clarifies. Following the game’s positive reception at IDGC 2024, another batch of free FAU-G: Domination skins was also made available as a pre-registration incentive.

With game modes similar to free mobile games like Call of Duty: Mobile, FAU-G: Domination’s blend of action game skirmishes and FPS tactics seeks to provide a unique experience with locales inspired by the surroundings of Dot9Games. If you like to grind camos for your weapons, we’ve seen plenty of dazzling cosmetics in the game’s marketing already, including a very awesome Matrix-inspired skin.

The shooter revolves around an elite task force that neutralizes world-threatening villains. “In the heart of India, FAU-G Domination emerges to defend the nation against unseen threats. Led by Dhillon, a fearless general with a legacy of valor, FAU-G is born. From the shadowy villages of Tamil Nadu to the windswept peaks of Himachal Pradesh, a motley crew assembles, each member a master of their craft,” the developer clarifies on the game’s official website.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.