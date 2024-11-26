The FPS game space is absolutely stacked these days, but FAU-G: Domination is out to prove there’s room for another worthy contender. This upcoming multiplayer shooter from developer Dot9Games is all about classic FPS action, whether that’s good old Team Deathmatch skirmishes or all-out snipers-only warfare. After making a great impression at IDGC 2024, this COD: Mobile competitor is ready to dish out some freebies.

FAU-G: Domination recently held a playtest at IDGC 2024, amassing an estimated 1k players into the fight. While Dot9Games still has plenty of tweaks to introduce, a report from IGN affirms that feedback for FAU-G: Domination is emerging as largely positive.

It claims that around 70% of players preferred Arms Race mode over Team Deathmatch, and only 10% reported issues regarding performance, hit-box registration, and instances of overheating. Arms Race has become a staple of the FPS game scene ever since Counter-Strike popularized it, and has appeared in Call of Duty: Mobile under the moniker Gun Game.

Off the back of this playtest, you can join one million players who have already pre-registered for FAU-G: Domination’s full release. Those of you playing on an iPhone or iPad will need to wait a bit longer, though. In return for registering your interest early, you can claim several free weapon skins that cover nearly every class of gun in the game. Prefer to blast your foes away with shotgun slugs? Yeah, there’s a wicked skin for the Sawn-Off Shotgun.

This array of cosmetics is known as The Beast collection, and also includes banners, avatars, stickers, sprays, and more You’ll be able to use them across various battlefields, as FAU-G: Domination includes locales such as Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Chennai, and Delhi.

You may have heard of this action game franchise before, as FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards brought a melee-focused flavor to the free mobile games arena in 2021. While this game has since been delisted from the Google Play and App Store, FAU-G: Domination could be the soft relaunch this series needs to make an impact.

