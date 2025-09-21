Call it EA Sports FC 26 or FC 26, you and I both know underneath the rebrand, it's still FIFA. There's no escaping the series' legacy, and that includes all the different versions that come along with it. Recent FIFA or FC games over the years on Nintendo Switch aren't exactly the best way to command your favorite teams, as I'd be quicker to play on my PS5 instead. But does the new Switch game promise better results on Nintendo's upgraded console?

I don't know about you, but playing football games on the original Nintendo Switch gives me the chills - and not in a good way. FC 26 doesn't seem to be quite on the level of Konami's eFootball launch glitch-wise, thankfully. FIFA 18 had some pretty hilarious texture problems, though. The thing is, despite changing the name every year, each Switch port is virtually the same. I'd be more forgiving if the frame rate could keep up, but it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't even reaching 60fps.

In a recent analysis of the game's performance on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2, gaming hardware YouTube channel 'ElAnalistaDeBits' confirms that EA Sports FC 26 reaches a maximum framerate of 30fps during matches. It looks like a mostly stable performance, even if the result is quite disappointing. There is a silver lining, as the game aesthetically benefits on the Switch 2. Character models, hair quality, and general environments look far better than before.

It's about what I'd expect from the Xbox Series S or Asus ROG Ally on that front. However, even though the PlayStation 4 version can hit 60fps, you won't find it in FC 26 at launch on the Nintendo Switch 2. But can EA patch it out? Or is it here to stay?

I don't think it's an easy fix, to be honest. There might be ways EA can sacrifice certain visual elements, perhaps offering a performance boost in docked mode. However, if a higher framerate was ever part of the equation, the devs surely would have considered it earlier in development. FC 26 is young, though, and doesn't officially release until Friday, September 26, 2025. Unless you're playing through early access, that is.

Not every game needs 60fps, believe it or not. However, I will argue that FPS games and sports titles are the type of experiences that are vastly improved by exceeding the usual 30fps cap. Given that Cyberpunk 2077 benefits from a 40fps mode while docked and Hitman: World of Assassination runs decently, I thought that EA Sports could utilize the Switch 2's specs to get a little more juice on the field.

What do you think of FC 26's performance on the Nintendo Switch 2? Will it still be one of the best Switch games you buy this year? Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.