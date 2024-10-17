We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

FC Mobile codes October 2024

Grab all the new FC Mobile codes from our guide and score goals on the go, using these free rewards including cash, gems, and much more.

EA Sports FC Mobile 

These FC Mobile codes can help take your football career from Wembley to the worldwide scene with free currency and other excellent prizes. EA’s FC Mobile takes the glorious game on the go and allows you to play with over 18 thousand players and 600 teams, across more than 30 different leagues.

FC Mobile codes

Here are the new FC Mobile codes:

  • LIVELIBERTADORES – free rewards
  • 100KSEGUIDORESIG – free rewards
  • FCMBGS – free rewards
  • AFICIONADO – free rewards
  • FC25CLUBHOUSE – free rewards

Expired codes:

  • CLUBHOUSEVIP
  • DAYONE
  • JOGADORES
  • JUGADORES
  • KNOCKOUTS
  • OPENSESAME
  • NOSTALGIA
  • ANYWHERE
  • CREATORDYNASTY

How to redeem FC Mobile codes on EA's website

How do I redeem FC Mobile codes?

To redeem FC Mobile codes, you need to head to the redemption site – you can’t use them in-game. Follow these steps instead:

  • Head to the official FC Mobile site
  • Log in with your EA account
  • Type or paste a code one at a time into the box
  • Hit redeem

Items arrive immediately in your in-game mailbox, so check there to get all of your freebies.

What are FC Mobile codes?

The codes above are made by the FC Mobile team, and appear during streams, on the game’s social media pages, or even through promotions. The rewards you get can differ but usually include in-game currencies, packs, or other special prizes. You can follow the FC Mobile X account, or keep checking our page here for any new codes that pop up.

