FC Mobile codes October 2024

These FC Mobile codes can help take your football career from Wembley to the worldwide scene with free currency and other excellent prizes. EA’s FC Mobile takes the glorious game on the go and allows you to play with over 18 thousand players and 600 teams, across more than 30 different leagues.

FC Mobile codes

Here are the new FC Mobile codes:

LIVELIBERTADORES – free rewards

– free rewards 100KSEGUIDORESIG – free rewards

– free rewards FCMBGS – free rewards

– free rewards AFICIONADO – free rewards

– free rewards FC25CLUBHOUSE – free rewards

Expired codes:

CLUBHOUSEVIP

DAYONE

JOGADORES

JUGADORES

KNOCKOUTS

OPENSESAME

NOSTALGIA

ANYWHERE

CREATORDYNASTY

How do I redeem FC Mobile codes?

To redeem FC Mobile codes, you need to head to the redemption site – you can’t use them in-game. Follow these steps instead:

Head to the official FC Mobile site

Log in with your EA account

Type or paste a code one at a time into the box

Hit redeem

Items arrive immediately in your in-game mailbox, so check there to get all of your freebies.

What are FC Mobile codes?

The codes above are made by the FC Mobile team, and appear during streams, on the game’s social media pages, or even through promotions. The rewards you get can differ but usually include in-game currencies, packs, or other special prizes. You can follow the FC Mobile X account, or keep checking our page here for any new codes that pop up.

