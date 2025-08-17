An anniversary is always a great time for a game, but FC Mobile is doing things differently. Rather than unleash a standard update to mark the occasion, EA needs your help to make it special. In one of the biggest community efforts yet, iPhone and Android players can band together to create an event unlike any other EA Sports FC Mobile has seen. Start getting your thinking caps on, because here's what is expected of you.

With FC Mobile's second anniversary landing in September, there are only a couple of weeks until it's time to roll out the birthday cake. You can help shape what this moment looks like by designing fresh soccer kits, boots, and balls to use on the pitch. But your input doesn't end there, as you need to start bringing the bangers too. After all, a good FC game is nothing without a fantastic soundtrack.

Sharing word of the event on the free mobile game's website, EA says that "voting on your favorite players, and helping select your favorite nostalgic song for the soundtrack" is also part of the event. What songs will you submit for consideration? If Bloc Party, Twin Door Cinema Club, Gorillaz, and The Hoosiers aren't in there, then you need to have a word with yourself. Just kidding, of course.

However, it looks like player creations could extend beyond cosmetics like kits. On the anniversary event page, you can see a logo for a pitch alongside mockups for boots, shirts, and a blank vinyl record.

If you inspect the image's metadata, it reveals a summary of what is depicted, and it seems that some new Trophy Cards are missing. It says that the images depict "a vibrant second anniversary graphic. [It] features a blue field with trophy cards, floating confetti, a silver whistle, and a soccer ball."

Eight months ago, Trophy Titans returned to FC Mobile and were a big hit at the time. With so many legends to collect, these cards are still highly sought after. Maybe a brand-new Trophy Titans drop is coming for the anniversary, as it'd be the perfect time to do it. If it isn't Trophy Cards, the best outcome would be giving players input on designing a unique anniversary event pitch to play on.

Submissions for the second anniversary event are open now, but there isn't long left to be part of it. There are some guidelines, which we've detailed below, and the designs need to take inspiration from this theme: the number two, confetti, a trophy, and ribbons.

Choose between Round, V-neck, or Polo collar type

Create your design for long sleeves

Do not include designs on the socks; only a single colour is supported

Do not change the font of the kit number

Overly complex patterns may be difficult to translate into in-game kits

Do not use AI tools to design your kit

Do not include any reference to real-world leagues, clubs, or players

Submit as .AI format if possible

Will you be submitting an idea? We hope to see your kits in-game. But before, you can also grab some FC Mobile codes for some freebies.