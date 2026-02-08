This EA Sports FC game you've probably never heard of is shutting down

Aside from getting your soccer thrills in FC 26 on your Nintendo Switch 2 or PS5, Electronic Arts remains keen to explore the series' potential on Android and iOS. While EA Sports FC Mobile continues to attract new players, EA Sports FC Tactical isn't so lucky. It won't be around when FC 27 comes out this year, as the pull is being pulled on the spin-off title, but there's still time to check it out.

If you aren't familiar with EA Sports FC Tactical, this is Electronic Arts' version of trying out turn-based gameplay. Strategy and a steadier approach to matches is the way to win here, rather than going full-send down the pitch to smash goals in. I don't know about you, but when I think of past FIFA games or the current state of EA Sports FC titles, I'm not too interested in treating kickabouts like Metal Gear Acid or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

EA Sports FC Tactical will shut down on Thursday, May 7, 2026. According to a recent post from EA on social media, it says that "we have made the decision to sunset EA Sports FC Tactical, which will take effect on May 7. As of today, in-app purchases are disabled, and the game will be removed from digital storefronts." In the meantime, EA Sports FC Mobile has no plans to meet the same fate.

Until EA Sports FC Tactical sunsets, you can still play the free mobile game, as long as it's already installed on your device. Additionally, the studio expresses its admiration for the game's players: "We thank you for being a part of our EA Sports FC Tactical community, and we invite you to join us on the pitch across EA Sports FC Mobile and EA Sports FC 26."

You can trace its origins back to 2023, as that's when EA Sports Tactical FC pre-registrations began. In partnership with Electronic Arts, Tactical's sole developer, KLab, is also ending its collaboration with EA going forward. In a report from TipRanks, it discloses that KLab's contract with EA will be dissolved. KLab is already making moves to reduce its costs, including the reallocation of staff. However, it is said to have only a small impact on KLab's financials.

With EA pushing FC Mobile and FC 26 harder to players, Tactical kept getting put back on the bench. Tactical's social media presence is minimal, with no videos published to its YouTube channel either.

At the time of the game's announcement, the brand's senior vice president, Nick Wlodyka, shared that "EA Sports FC Tactical embraces strategic gameplay to create an all-new football experience that immerses players in the World's Game like never before." Now, there are just 12 weeks left to play it one last time.