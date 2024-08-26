As I’m sure a lot of my fellow wholesome game lovers are, I’m stuck into Fields of Mistria. But I want to play Fields of Mistria on Nintendo Switch – as I’m sure you all do, too. If Stardew Valley taught me anything, it’s that a Switch and pixely, farmy games go hand in hand.

Let me present my revelation – I think Fields of Mistria is coming to Switch. What led me to this realization? The controls in the game. I eagerly pointed this out to my partner who had no idea what I was going on about, and I’ve not seen anyone else mention it, but Fields of Mistria has an option for a Nintendo controls layout as well as Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

You can play the game seamlessly with a controller or keyboard, swap between the two, and can change the keybinds and layouts. Interestingly, I don’t have my controller set to Nintendo controls, yet the menu options in the bottom right of the screen come up with the – and + options, like on the Switch.

Sure, OK, this could just be to make the game better for those who are used to playing on a Switch, but I want to believe. Fields of Mistria would fit perfectly on Nintendo’s handheld as it’s one of the best farm games I’ve played in a long time and has a very Game Boy Advance feel to the graphics, music, and movement. The game takes heavy inspiration from farming games of old from the SNES era up to today’s games like Stardew Valley.

Developer and publisher NPC Studio has an FAQ on the Fields of Mistria site, where the studio clarifies its current plans for the game. As it only released on August 5th, 2024 in early access on Steam, the team is currently “focused on bringing the game to its 1.0 release on PC”, but will “evaluate potential ports at a future time”.

Personally, I can very much see this coming to other platforms, including Switch, and you can bet I’ll buy it a second time and play it again. It’s one of this year’s best indie games for sure, and we recommend it if you like games like Animal Crossing.