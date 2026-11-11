It's finally happening: Fields of Mistria is eyeing "other platforms"

If, like me, you love sitting down in front of the fireplace in the winter months with your favorite cozy game on Nintendo Switch, but your favorite cozy game happens to be Fields of Mistria, it's been a long fall season so far. Grabbing my great big gaming laptop and listening as it launches itself off to space just doesn't have the same cutesy feel to it. I've been waiting for Fields of Mistria to come to portable platforms since its early access release all the way back in 2024, and there's finally some good news on the horizon.

In NPC Studios' Post 1.0 Dev Blog, the team announced several exciting updates, but the thing that naturally caught my attention? A vague but promising statement about the future of Mistria on other devices outside of Steam Deck and PC: "We're excited to share that we are exploring opportunities to bring Fields of Mistria to other platforms! We know many of you have been asking, and we've heard you loud and clear."

Does this mean that Fields of Mistria is coming to Nintendo Switch, or even mobile? Well, probably, but NPC Studios doesn't have any solid news to share yet. The post continues, "While we're not in a position yet to confirm specific platforms and timing, we can confirm that porting work is actively happening behind the scenes." We appreciate the update regardless, even if there's nothing concrete to tell.

Switch 2 is the most obvious platform for the game to arrive on, but I don't see why the console's predecessor wouldn't be able to run it, so hopefully the original console will get to experience the magic, too. I would imagine it pops up on Xbox and/or PlayStation alongside this, and if the successful port that is Stardew Valley mobile is anything to go by, Fields of Mistria may arrive on your phone eventually as well.

Alongside the port news, the dev blog revealed that there's more Mistria content to explore in 2027, but NPC Studios won't share details before it's finished working on bug fixes and localization updates. Hopefully, in the new year, we'll know more - could there be more mines to explore, new fish species to uncover, or even an Olric romance? We're joking about that last part, we think he's happy and healthy on his own.

We can't wait for statues, void clones, and capybaras, but in the meantime, you can grab similarly witchy game, Witchbrook, on your Switch in the new year. We hope that helps tide you over until we can play Mistria on our consoles, but let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server if you need any further cozy game recommendations while you wait.