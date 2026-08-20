Fields of Mistria nearly perfects the Stardew Valley formula, but I want one more thing

"Hey Quinn," Fields of Mistria's Juniper writes in a letter, brutally breaking my heart, "we had fun together, but I think it's about time we ended things." I get why she writes this, kind of, but the sweetness of having married my chef queen, Reina, doesn't really take the edge off of the breakup. Ultimately, while Fields of Mistria has taken the format of Stardew Valley and elevated it into something even more fleshed out and magical than its predecessor, it still falls short in this regard: I always have to choose one person at the end.

The 1.0 Fields of Mistria update gave us marriage and babies, finally, but it's not all that I hoped for. I understand and appreciate the efforts from Mistria, Moonlight Peaks, and other new-gen farming games to allow us to date more than one person at a time, even though marriage is locked to a single person. The all-too-familiar Stardew Valley cheating cutscene presents a more traditional way of looking at romance, and while I'm not even polyamorous in real life, I do feel as though this is the one instance where I might say: it's just a video game, man.

Perhaps my ire is truly with the institution of marriage, but even still, I don't understand why games like Stardew Valley have to be so on-the-nose with it. After all, it's not like the other elements of the games are super realistic - between witnessing a dragon turn into a human, helping magical forest spirits fix up a town's community center, and unearthing countless magical artifacts, we've had our fair share of unrealistic experiences. Why do we draw the line at marrying multiple people?

I guess one way of answering this question is the mechanics. In most farm games, your spouse moves in with you after you tie the knot. It could get a little messy trying to have ten people sharing the same space - not to mention kids - but the solution to this is in the name of the genre of game: we live on a farm. Just like Stardew's co-op mode, why not give us separate houses on our ranch for separate spouses? In Fields of Mistria, they don't even get their own rooms; they just get some furniture that you can place.

Most of these sims are indie games, so devs don't have unlimited budgets, but a little more focus on marriage might be nice. Otherwise, please stop making so many cool and eligible marriage candidates in one game. The best model I've seen is in Coral Island (which is allegedly coming to the Switch eventually), where you can continue to date people even after you're married. You can still only have one spouse, though, so it's not a perfect fix by any means.

If the current system seems ill-suited to having multiple partners, then what if the whole dating part of these games was reinvented? I'm trying to imagine the final boss of Stardew-likes. To me, this game would have the formula down and would keep Mistria's QOL upgrades on Stardew - including the magical spells, gender-neutral pronouns, and mount summoning flexibility - while also adapting dating and characters.

One criticism I see a lot of in the dating simulator circles is that every character is "playersexual". This basically means that whatever you do, whoever you are, and whatever you stand for, as long as you're the main character, everyone will lust after you. All of the farming sim games, plus a handful of other games with dating, are guilty of this. One way in which I can see this genre of game evolving is by bringing in some kind of preventative measure against player sexuality. This might make the choice between each candidate way clearer.

In real terms, this means that devs could do away with the hearts system in order to create something more dynamic and nuanced. Having love interests care about what you do outside of your interactions with them is one way to do this - something like the relationship system in the upcoming Fable remake might make sense, where it's not just your words, but your actions in town that affect how people feel about you. If there are real shared values between you and the characters, you'll be more drawn to pick them, and less inclined to try and marry everyone.

It's not that this nuanced system is better or worse - in fact, it's fine if devs want to feed us another 12 virtually morally and spiritually identical characters, as long as, if they're going to offer that, they let us marry all of them. Your move, indie devs.

If you've been playing Fields of Mistria, what do you think about the marriage system? And what would be your solution to the marriage problem? Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and follow us on TikTok for more gaming news and opinions.