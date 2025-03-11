A few moons ago, in August 2024, Fields of Mistria entered early access on Steam and took the cozy game market by storm. Finally, something that could actually rival Stardew Valley appeared with adorable graphics, loveable characters, and round crows to look after.

Now, Fields of Mistria just received its second major content update, giving you even more to do in the farm game. Not only does this update smooth out a lot of bugs and crashes, but it adds a new Lava Caves biome to fight through, a Deep Woods area to explore, and pets to adopt. They can even do jobs for you, like collecting resources!

The big thing that we’re really excited about is the reveal of Caldarus in human form. He’s the spirit that resides in the dragon statue on your farm, and despite being a statue made of stone, he has a lot of fans wanting to get to know him better, if you catch my drift. Well, now you can.

Aside from wooing the dragon-turned-human, you can buy a farm expansion to get even more ranching room, deploy sprites to water your crops for you, and continue the main quest.

Fields of Mistria was a hit right off the bat, but now it’s steadily climbing the ranks of the top-played Steam Deck games. It’s already jumped 20 places to land at #26, sandwiched between Disney Dreamlight Valley and Hello Kitty Island Adventure, just behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Stardew Valley is still going strong at #2 with no changes, but could Fields of Mistria give it a run for its money? I massively enjoy both games as they offer similar experiences wrapped up in adorable packages of artwork and music, with loveable characters and lots to do. Who knows, maybe when the game fully releases, it can really challenge Stardew. Not that it’s a competition, because the more excellent indie games there are, the better.

While playing it on PC or Steam Deck is great, we’re wondering if Fields of Mistria will come to Switch in the future. In the meantime, here are the best new Switch games coming soon.