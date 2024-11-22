FIFA Rivals release date speculation, gameplay, and more

If you’re football crazy, football mad, we have some great news for you, as FIFA is teaming up with Mythical Games to bring you a new mobile game, FIFA Rivals. Thanks to its official license, you can expect to see all of your favorite players present for some fun arcade gameplay, offering you something a bit different from what you get in FIFA Mobile.

There’s no lack of football games (or soccer games). Still, it’s always exciting when an official FIFA one is on the horizon, especially a new mobile game, which is extra special in the light of EA losing its rights to the FIFA name, effectively putting an end to the yearly release (now known as EA Sports FC). If you’re wondering why the biggest soccer association in the world is teaming up with Mythical, just take a look at NFL Rivals, a game with six million downloads to date, showing that the formula for FIFA Rivals works.

Speaking on the partnership, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström says, “We’re thrilled to partner with Mythical Games to launch FIFA Rivals, bringing football fans a mobile-first gaming experience that deepens their connection to the sport. The game is an innovative and accessible addition to our expanding gaming and esports portfolio.”

Mythical Games CEO and founder John Linden adds, “We are excited to partner with FIFA and leverage our expertise to create an unparalleled football gaming experience. Our goal is to replicate our success with previous Rivals game [NFL Rivals] and set new benchmarks in the web3 gaming sector.”

What are the FIFA Rivals platforms?

FIFA Rivals is coming to both iOS and Android devices, meaning no mobile players have to miss out. Better still, it’s set to have a global release, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not it’s coming to your region.

Is there a FIFA Rivals trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for FIFA Rivals, but it doesn’t really show you anything beyond a small cricket team getting hit by a ball and scoring a goal. Huh. So that’s what really happens when players score; it’s actually the work of a cricket team. Who knew?

FIFA Rivals release date speculation

FIFA and Mythical Games have yet to announce the FIFA Rivals release date, but given we’re rapidly approaching the end of 2024, it feels safe to assume the game is targeting a 2025 release. However, we can’t hazard much more of a guess than that, but we’ll update you as soon as there’s any news regarding the launch.

Can I pre-register for FIFA Rivals?

Pre-registration for FIFA Rivals isn’t live yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as you can register your interest. Mythical Games might even offer up some freebies as an incentive to get players to sign up.

What is FIFA Rivals?

Look. We all know what it’s like to be a soccer fan. ‘Get him off the pitch!’ ‘Shoot!’ ‘What are you doing?!’ ‘What the hell was that ref?’ are just a few of the things you likely shout at the TV as your favorite team prances about the pitch like gazelles. Well, FIFA Rivals lets you shout them at your mobile phone instead. You get to create and manage your very own team, so when you think a player isn’t performing well, you can pull them off the pitch instead of fuming in your seat while you watch them continuously fumble the ball.

You can also take part in real-time PvP arcade-style matches, giving you the chance to show off just how good your players are. On what to expect from some of the gameplay, Linden says, “The combination of officially licensed football stars (past and present), prestigious clubs from around the world, and globally competitive esports gameplay will take sports gameplay to a new level.”

That’s all we know about FIFA Rivals for now, but we’ll be sure to update you when any new information comes to light. For even more fun sports games, check out lists of the best wrestling games and basketball games on Switch and mobile.