Time sure does fly, as evidenced by Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis celebrating its 1.5-year anniversary – how has it already been out for 18 months? Of course, this means that there’s a series of gifts to give out, and you, the players, get to have them.

One of the best Final Fantasy games on mobile, Ever Crisis, is kicking off its 1.5-year anniversary campaign by handing out 777 free draws, which consume the special draw tickets that the mobile game gives you. Then there’s the set of gear you get to choose between. If there’s one thing that’s better than a freebie, it’s a choice of freebies.

FFVII’s Cloud is getting an extra special goodie that’s sure to make battles a bit easier for veterans and newcomers alike – an exclusive five-star weapon dubbed the Umbral Blade. There’s also a limited gear series on the way, which are releasing over the next four weeks, one of which is for our resident bad boy, FFVII’s Sephiroth.

Beyond some valuable freebies, the Ever Crisis anniversary trailer also shows off a new event, Odin: Vanquisher of Souls, which begins on March 6. This isn’t one to miss, as rumors suggest Odin guards the gates to the Land of the Dead. Then again, maybe being in such a grisly place isn’t for you and you’d rather not have to fight a god, but anyone who likes fantasy games will surely rise to the occasion.

If you struggle against Odin, perhaps the new overspeed ability can help you get the upper hand, though you can only activate this skill after a prolonged time in battle. On the flip side, if Odin doesn’t give you too much hassle, defeating him unlocks the Escalation Challenge – do you have what it takes to kill a power god over and over again?

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is celebrating its anniversary in style, and you all get to make out like bandits as a result.