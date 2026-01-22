Final Fantasy Ever Crisis to add a 20-year-old little-played shooter game, but why is it only an event?

Good news, Final Fantasy Ever Crisis has announced an addition to the game focused on the 2006 shooter, Dirge of Cerberus. But, is it good news? It appears to be a themed event, so that dampens expectations a little - but we remain hopeful.

The announcement states that a "DC Event [is] coming soon", and that there's a login bonus currently active in the game. That's all the information we really have right now, so we're in the speculation zone.

Stay with me here: Dirge of Cerberus is a sequel to Advent Children, a movie that's part of the Compilation of Final Fantasy 7 series - this is a multimedia 'metaseries' building on the lore of the Final Fantasy, specifically from VII (7). Dirge of Cerberus has players take on the role of Vincent Valentine, who first appeared in FF7, but gets his own story in DoC, a third-person shooter. Fun fact: Matt Mercer provides some of his voice lines in the remake.

Our question is, why isn't the game being added in full to Ever Crisis? Why is it only a measly event? There haven't been any new games added since launch, which is a little odd, given that three came with the game during its debut - Crisis Core, FF7, and The First Soldier. This is similar to the Advent Children fiasco, where it was only an event, and not a permanent playable section.

Imagine, if you will, this in the context of another huge game. Let's say that Genshin Impact added a region we've known about for a while. Let's say it's Dornman Port, which we've been waiting for since the first few days of the game. Hoyoverse decides to add it, but it's a limited-time event, and you can never go back. While you're there, there's maybe one boss and a small quest.

Sad, huh? That's essentially what's likely to happen here with DoC's story, looking at previous events. If it turns out to be disappointing, it'll be even worse, as players have expected Dirge of Cerberus to be part of the Ever Crisis game since its announcement and launch in 2021.