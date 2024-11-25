It’s a glorious time to be a Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis player right now. If you’ve been pining for awesome treats to kit out Cloud and the gang, then this ongoing Final Fantasy VI crossover isn’t to be missed. The fun also extends over to the game’s tactical RPG brother, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

From Monday, November 25, through to Thursday, December 5, 2024, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is giving everyone the chance to earn four free Final Fantasy VI-themed pieces of gear. These limited-edition rewards began with Tifa’s Sabin Style gear set on November 20, extending the goodies to Cloud, Aerith, and Sephiroth, too. If you’re wondering what gear is up for grabs, Square Enix is offering up Edgar’s Attire for Sephiroth, Locke’s Outfit for Cloud, and Terra’s Garb for Aerith.

Alongside daily draws to unlock new weapons in the free mobile game, you can reap the benefits of a “login bonus of blue crystals, [a] ‘Final Fantasy VII and Crisis Core’ five star weapon draw ticket, [and a] 200% increase of Zack and Angeal’s experience points and more.” To cap it all off, especially if you love a challenge, the crossover’s biggest event is undoubtedly fighting the menacing Kefka during the Final Fantasy VI Cackling Court Mage Kefka event.

Survive this battle, and you’ll walk away with exchangeable treats that include the Angeal-exclusive weapon Cyan’s Blade. Be sure to use our Final Fantasy Ever Crisis tier list if you need an in-depth look at the game’s weaponry and characters.

Elsewhere, if you’re after a different kind of action game thrill, War of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is paying tribute to 1997’s Final Fantasy Tactics. Right now you can recruit beloved units such as Ramza and Orlandeu. Jayden becomes recruitable as Jayden, King of Conquests, donning a fresh costume in the process, and the following vision card: Hour of the Raging Stag. Nicole and Veritas the Dark are also recruitable, bringing their vision cards to the fray.

There’s plenty to be excited about, but if you’re after a different adventure for your backlog or just want to fiercely judge our rankings, you can dive into our list of the best Final Fantasy games.

