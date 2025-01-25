Gather your buddies and prepare for some goodies, as a new crossover is coming to Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. Following the game’s previous Final Fantasy VI event, Square Enix is rolling out the red carpet for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, marking the mobile game’s second major collaboration. From fan favorite characters to free rewards, here’s what you can expect to get stuck into.

From Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis players can log into the free mobile game to experience an all-new loveless chapter, and it’s a massive treat for those of you looking to seriously upgrade your gear. Square Enix is dishing out fresh pieces of gear for Aerith, Yuffie and Barrett, alongside an exclusive event wallpaper. However, the best rewards confirmed so far for this crossover are easily the ten free daily draws (up to 280 times), and the chance to bag yourself 1,000 blue crystals.

Square Enix is running this crossover until Wednesday, February 26, 2025, leaving you plenty of time to check out what it has to offer. Hopefully, we’ll see even more treats added to the event over the coming weeks. What you can do right now is step into the shoes of everyone’s reliable airship expert, Cid Highwind. The former Shinra engineer is available within the game’s roster right now, just in case you fancy switching out your current character.

For those of you also playing War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, players can recruit Final Fantasy V legend Gilgamesh to their party, but only for a limited time. Gilgamesh also brings these rewards to the game: ‘Sidekicks Do NOT Ditch the Hero!’ vision card, and an exclusive weapon, the Genji Glaive. Don’t forget to get your daily bonuses too, as Square Enix is handing out featured summon tickets, and more.

The forthcoming Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis event arrives after the launch of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth’s PC port, which landed on Thursday, January 23, 2025. But what about the burning question: Can you play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck?

Well, spoiler alert, you can – albeit with some caveats. We’ve been revisiting Rebirth on Valve’s handheld over the last couple of days, and at the moment, we’ve found it hovers mostly around the 30 FPS mark with some settings tweaks. However, over one of the best Steam Deck alternatives – the Asus ROG Ally – can achieve highs of 60 FPS depending on the area and action unfolding on screen.

You can check out our best Final Fantasy games list, in case you want to challenge our rankings or dive into a title that’s sitting on your backlog.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.