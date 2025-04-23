During its Spring 2025 livestream, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis announced its roadmap of events for the near future. Among the stacked slate of events was confirmation of a mutual collaboration with Dragon Quest Tact, as well as a popular April Fool’s joke becoming a reality.

As a gacha game, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Square Enix’s latest roadmap stream might change a few minds thanks to its absolute onslaught of unique events and collaboration content. The FFVII spin-off is teaming up with Dragon Quest Tact for a pair of crossover events, starting on April 25 in the (sadly) Japanese-only tactics game. Akira Toriyama’s creations come to Ever Crisis in August, so we’re looking forward to learning more nearer the time.

Ever Crisis continues its trend of collaborating with other Final Fantasy games in June this year, as FFVI’s Kefka Palazzo returns, alongside some Terra-themed drip for Aerith, though it’s not as cool as her delinquent uniform design in Ever Crisis Academy. That’s right – Square Enix has confirmed that the high school AU April Fool’s gag is coming to Ever Crisis as a special event story, and we couldn’t be happier.

Where can I watch the Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Spring 2025 livestream?

You can watch the full Japanese VOD of the Spring 2025 livestream on Square Enix’s YouTube channel. Square Enix is also streaming an English summary of the event on its official Twitch channel on April 24, 2025, at 11am PT.

While it’s cool to see two of Square Enix’s biggest IPs cross over like this, we wonder if any other Dragon Quest games will get the Final Fantasy treatment? Regardless, we’re glad this amazing free mobile game has such a stacked roadmap for the year and can’t wait to dive back in.