Stop what you're doing, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Nintendo Switch 2 demo is out now

After letting PlayStation 5 players have all the fun, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is heading to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on June 3, 2026. While you might be confident about how it fares on Xbox hardware, some of you are probably wondering if Nintendo's latest handheld can keep up performance-wise. If that's one of your concerns, then don't worry, there's a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo ready to ease your worries.

Ahead of the game's launch, Square Enix is giving you the chance to dive into Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's opening chapters. Specifically, you can play right up until the end of Chapter Two, A New Journey Begins. Before you even get there, you're free to explore and revisit previous areas. It's a great chance to brush up on the game's combat mechanics, meet the wild crew of characters, and get a feel for Rebirth's vibes if it's your first time checking it out.

While there's plenty to dig into here, the best thing is that your progress carries over into the new Switch game. It's always been a pet peeve of mine when single-player demos don't do this, so I'm always happy to see this feature appear. Those of you who transfer your progress receive the Kupo Charm and a handy Survival Set.

However, it's worth noting that you should refrain from making a fresh save when the full game arrives. If you do this, you won't be able to transfer your demo progress.

You'll still get the bonus items, though, either way. Achievements can't be unlocked in the FF VII Rebirth demo, but certain achievements will pop in the full game once your save data is transferred over. To make it easier, you can redeem these codes in the Nintendo Switch eShop here to download the demo right now.

Europe - D3GM3304HQ5BBMVB

United States - D3GM3304HQ4BBMVB

Southeast Asia - D3GM3304HQ7BBMVB

Hong Kong / Taiwan - D3GM3304HQ9BBMVB

Japan - D3GM3304HQ6BBMVB

South Korea - D3GM3304HQVBBMVB

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth follows mercenary Cloud Strife, who teams up with AVALANCHE, a group fighting to protect the Planet. Together, they embark on an adventure to stop the Shinra corporation from harvesting Mako, the Planet's life energy. To make matters more complicated, they're also pursuing Sephiroth, a former SOLDIER determined to become vastly more powerful.

Will you be giving the demo a try? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.