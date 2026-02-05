Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is heading to the Nintendo Switch 2, and it's release is just mere months away.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally coming to more players, as the game made a much-welcome appearance in today's Nintendo Direct, and what fantastic timing, given that the first part of the remake trilogy finally landed on the Nintendo Switch last month.

If you've yet to play Rebirth, as you were waiting for it to come to the Nintendo Switch 2, it follows your favorite FFVII characters once more, as you get to see Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barrett, Yuffie, and Red embark on the next part of their adventure, featuring plenty for you to do, as you experience a truly fantastic story.

The combat is excellent and a lot of fun, though it can pose a bit of a challenge at times. Then there's the world itself, which is nothing short of stunning - I'm a huge fan of Costa del Sol myself. It's endearing to watch this ragtag group have the chance to unwind on the beach.

In even better news, you don't have to wait too long, as Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is heading to the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3, 2026, meaning it's just a few months away. You should take this as a sign to work your way through the first part, which our editor, Ruby, gave a huge 10/10 in her Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade review.

We also have an appearance from the third entry of the remake trilogy on our bingo card in our 2026 predictions, meaning there's no better time to experience Intergrade and Rebirth.

