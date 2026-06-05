Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is officially on the way, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Did you just hear a distant screeching noise and dramatic wailing? That was me, sorry. Square Enix has finally revealed Final Fantasy 7 Revelation during Summer Game Fest, and it's launching on my favorite console, the Nintendo Switch 2, in Spring 2027! I don't think my year can get much better.

In the trailer, we got a glimpse of Vincent in battle, Ruby Weapon stomping through a field, and some sick parachutes. Before learning from Hamaguchi that the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox, and PC at the same time, meaning the days of Sony holding exclusivity are now over.

We can't wait to play as Cid Highwind and Vincent Valentine in part three, as though they appeared in Rebirth, they were passive observers and didn't get their time to shine in battle. As this is the grand finale of the trilogy, it'll be interesting to see how Square Enix wraps things up with the divergent timelines and presence of Zack.

Matt Mercer joined Hamaguchi on stage and highlighted new battle and exploration mechanics, while on the screen, we got to see shots of the Highwind flying through the sky, and Vincent Valentine using his limit break.

My favorite Final Fantasy character is Yuffie, so I'm also looking forward to seeing Wutai and how they approach her stealing your entire stash of materia. While you wait for the release date in spring 2027, make sure you check out our Final Fantasy 7 Remake review and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review to see where the story stands right now.