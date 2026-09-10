I played one hour of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation and haven't thought about anything else since

I love Final Fantasy 7 more than almost anything else in my life, and I have since the OG game launched back in 1997. It's been my number one goal since starting a career in videogame journalism to cover any and all things FF, and I think getting the chance to play Revelation early may be a highlight of my life. Okay, okay, enough with the preamble. I know you're only here to learn what exactly it is that I saw, so let's dive right in and save the serenade for my full review in April.

I was thrown in the deep end at the start of chapter four, which begins aboard the Highwind just after the escape from Junon with a distinct lack of Cloud in your party. Much to my joy, Yuffie seems to be taking the lead at this time, and she's really pushing for the gang to visit her hometown of Wutai.

The PR told me that chapter four is 20 hours long if you do every little side quest and fight on offer, and I could do literally anything included in that 20 hours right now. That's obviously a jarring amount of time when I only had one hour to look around, so - for some reason - my first port of call was to scour the main menu and see what tidbits I could find. First off, I searched the materia and equipment menu to check every single outfit. As you saw during the new release date trailer, there are Summoner, Warrior, Black Mage, and Knight FITS, all of which look fantastic on each character, with a particular favorite of mine being Black Mage Cait Sith with an essentially inverted color palette.

I also learned that any character can wear any outfit separately from their class. So if you like a particular look, you're not locked into a combat style you may not gel with. I didn't delve too much deeper into the main menu, as it honestly looks very similar to Rebirth, with the item transmuter, equipment, and enemy intel all accounted for. But I couldn't help myself from fiddling with the settings before getting into the meat of the chapter.

Now, maybe the most interesting thing I found while scouring the settings is a particularly intriguing, yet puzzling, tidbit of information. Near the mini map options, there's a completely different setting for 'Zack Navigational Display'. I can't at all comment on what this means, but it made me pause my already short playtime to have a ponder, and I'd love to hear your theories over on our Discord server or socials.

When I was done with the menus, I panicked a little that time was ticking away and decided it was time to fly the Highwind to Mideel. My journey there was seamless; the Highwind controls like a dream and looks gorgeous while flying over the vast oceans and rocky outcrops. My first attempt at parachuting went… fine… I'm sure I'll get used to it, but I pulled my chute a bit early and drifted to a very random section of Mideel with a level 75 enemy waiting to knock me out.

Despite my rocky landing and embarrassing game over, I was stunned by the vibrancy of Mideel. The deep greens of the leaves and trees, with bursts of crimson and violet from the flowers - I've seen this area in trailers before, but they don't do it justice. I also took this opportunity to hit L1 and open the toolkit radial so I could see what these neat new features allow you to do.

The first tool I tried was the Mako Light. This item lets you shine a torch to see things not visible to the naked eye, and also, rather than pressing X at expedition intel points, you now shine the Mako Light on crystals at Mako Springs to get more region intel. The next tool is the Data Cam. You got a glimpse of this during the release date trailer - taking pictures of adorable kitties - but my favorite thing this item does is allow you to assess monsters outside of battle. A pet peeve I had in Remake and Rebirth was wasting an ATB charge to assess things, so this is a very welcome addition to the game in my books. I also accidentally pointed the camera at Nanaki for a second and was delighted to see him hop onto his back legs and do a cool pose.

The Tracking Module is the third tool. This is pretty self-explanatory; it puts your character in a little circle and points in the direction of hidden treasure. Finally, I tried on the Field Glasses. I'm sure this tool - and the others - have more utility than I found, but all I was able to do with these glasses was use them as a set of fancy binoculars.

Another thing I can't comment massively on, but is worth mentioning, is that World Intel is now called Mai Intel. Seemingly, Chadley has given Mai a promotion, and she's the one who calls you up during the different forms of Intel around the world map and offers - sometimes unwarranted - advice. I also think it's worth noting that, though I only played for an hour, I didn't see Chadley at all.

Anyway, enough on that sock-suspender-wearing nuisance. After fiddling with the toolkit and learning about Mai's takeover, I got back to exploring Mideel. I climbed ropes to reach new heights, assessed monsters from afar, and put Vincent and Cid to the test in combat. Vincent is one of my favorite characters in the original, so I will admit I spent a little more time with him than Cid, but oh boy is he fun to use.

You can use him long-range like Yuffie, shooting enemies from afar and raining bullets down upon them, or use his Galian Beast form to get up close and personal with those sharp claws and slick spinning moves. I quite like that this form isn't tied to a limit break, but instead uses up an ATB charge. He's absolutely going to be a mainstay for my team, and I look forward to having more time with him to test out different FITS.

Cid feels like the quintessential dragoon. His Jump skill is super nostalgic of his OG limit break and brought an instant smile to my face; he also has such flair with Leviathan scales and quick slashes galore. Another small quirk that I love is that when he begins to run full tilt, he has the same swagger as his OG sprite.

Okay, my hour is going by too fast. I'm at the half-hour mark, and a second wave of panic comes over me. It's time to head to Wutai, homeland of my favorite Final Fantasy character of all time, Yuffie. The opening cutscene for this visit features Glenn Lodbrok threatening Godo, Yuffie's dad, offering him a drink laced with poison. I'm very interested to see how Glenn's story plays out in Revelation and am desperate for more information on Viceroy Sarruf.

My parachute landed a wee way away from the capital city, so I took this time to hop aboard Piko and see what fun new things this big yellow bird can do. Piko is your one and only chocobo companion in Revelation, meaning he can use all the traversal skills from Rebirth, but must expend stamina to do so. My favorite method of traversal in Rebirth is the water jet gliding from the Nibelheim region, so I did drift about on Piko for a while just for fun.

While doing this, I traversed up a steep cliff and found a fancy new chocobo flag, which Piko picked up with his talons and spun with ease. This interaction caused him to gain experience, which - unsurprisingly - helps him level up, in turn increasing his stamina and maybe gaining new skills. I obviously can't comment on the eventual effects of leveling up too much, but I look forward to finding out more.

Outside of your main buddy, baby chocobos make a comeback, leading you to rest stops and being generally aww-inducing. I encountered a particularly cute chick in Wutai with a posy of flowers growing out of its back. Then there are the wild chocobos; you must sneak up on them while riding Piko, and if you reach them successfully, they join you aboard the Highwind. I'm unsure if this leads to an eventual breeding system that I missed, but you can trust I'm going to trawl other sites' previews to see what bits and pieces they noticed that I missed.

The last little thing I want to touch on is that folios also make a return. I wasn't the biggest fan of this system in Rebirth, but, obviously, this isn't a dealbreaker in any way, shape, or form; I just would've liked them to switch it up a little bit, but I guess FITS now offer you that additional sense of customization. Well, after all that, my hour was up; I was having such a good time it really only felt like five minutes, and I can't stop thinking about playing the full game next spring.

As we're a handheld-first site, I would be remiss not to mention that the demo I played was on PlayStation 5, so I can't comment on Nintendo Switch 2 performance just yet, though I can see it gaining a place on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games. However, if you had any doubt, Revelation plays seamlessly on PS5. I didn't have a single second of lag or frame rate drops, and to be honest with you, I think my first playthrough will be on this console to experience it so gloriously, before doing a second playthrough on my Switch 2.

I think it's worth noting that, since my preview at the end of August, the PAX West 'From Reunion to Resolve: Designing the FFVII Remake Trilogy' panel happened. During this, it was noted that you unlock the FITS system after about five or six hours, which leads me to believe the first three chapters must be pretty short, as FITS were fully available to me during Gamescom. I do wonder how things will flow before and after the potential 20 hours you spend completing all the side content in this chapter, and I feel a little worried this part of the game will suffer from a Rebirth-style bloat.

To wrap this all up, my short time with chapter four of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation was everything I hoped for, with just enough fan service to make my old heart happy and an almost infinite amount of new content to keep everyone else satisfied. It's absolutely stunning, and to me, the Remake trilogy is a masterclass on how a game should be reimagined for the present day. Ever since I played the game two weeks ago, all I can think about is the magnificent, vibrant world and how hard the wait for April 8, 2027 is going to be.

While you wait, check out my FF7 Remake review and FF7 Rebirth review for the Nintendo Switch 2, and stay tuned to our FF7 Revelation guide for information on the release, platforms, and pre-orders.