25 years ago, Square Enix released Final Fantasy 9 on PlayStation, taking us on another grand adventure, this time through the land of Gaia. Unsurprisingly, the game was a huge commercial and critical success, spurning ports on various consoles over the years, including iOS, Android, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, but ports aren’t enough anymore.

The fantastic FFVII remakes have fans yearning for a Final Fantasy 9 remake, and the emergence of a new website to celebrate the JRPG’s 25th anniversary is giving us hope – this includes the Pocket Tactics team, with our editor perhaps being the biggest FF fan out there. While there’s no word of a remake on the site, it does have a bunch of anniversary goodies you can buy, including figures and plushies of your favorite Final Fantasy characters.

If you’re not familiar with this Final Fantasy game, FFIX takes place in a medieval fantasy world known as Gaia. You follow the story of Zidane Tribal, a thief who kidnaps Princess Garnet Til Alexandros during the midst of a war between two nations, only for the pair to team up to take down her mother, adding members to their ragtag group of heroes along the way.

As with any RPG worth its salt, you get to find and use different equipment, items, and abilities to improve your battle prowess. Like most other games in the series, FF9 features turn-based combat, and it’s essential to ensure your party is well-rounded if you want to succeed on your adventure.

Considering we’re likely to learn when the Nintendo Switch 2 is due to release at the next Nintendo Direct and the emergence of this FF9 website, now is the perfect time to give Final Fantasy IX the same treatment as FF7. Square Enix continues to show its interest in remakes and remasters, and Zidane Tribal’s adventure remains as popular as ever, making it a prime candidate.

