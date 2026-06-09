Final Fantasy Resonance brings the first 2D-HD entry to Nintendo Switch 2

June's Nintendo Direct is absolutely stacked, if you haven't had a chance to check it out yet. If there's one thing you need to know, it's that there's another Final Fantasy game on the way. No, really, it isn't just FF7 Revelation we have to look forward to. The latest showcase gives us our debut look at Final Fantasy Resonance, a charming refresh of the series 2D roots.

Billed as the first HD-2D entry in the Final Fantasy series, Square Enix plans to launch Final Fantasy Resonance on October 22, 2026. Adapted from story elements of the now-defunct free mobile game, Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, it adds a few new twists and turns for newcomers and FF veterans alike. Following the story of Rain, a famous knight in the kingdom of Grandshelt, you embark on a good old adventure about friendship, courage, and stopping evil. All in a day's work and all that.

You can travel across multiple continents in the overworld and battle through dungeons, if you wish. Embracing a new turn-based combat system, it's a departure from the Active Time Battle mechanics you might be familiar with. One of the biggest features is Visions. These are essentially characters you can acquire and equip to your party members. Imbued with special abilities, you can level them separately as you continue to use them. Some Visions are specific to Final Fantasy Resonance, but others pay tribute to the series past.

These include Visions for Cloud (Final Fantasy VII), The Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy), Terra (Final Fantasy VI), Zidane (Final Fantasy IX), Shantotto (Final Fantasy XI), and Y'shtola (Final Fantasy XIV). Of course, there are other Final Fantasy hallmarks, such as chocobos and airships, but I'd say the addition of the Brave Exvius soundtrack and 33 original tracks is pretty sweet. It won't be long before they take over your Spotify rotation, I imagine.

Not only is Final Fantasy Resonance launching on the Nintendo Switch 2, but it's also heading to the original Nintendo Switch. Nobody is left out of the party on this one. Additionally, it'll release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best Final Fantasy games, and let us know what you think over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server. You can also catch up with our Nintendo Direct highlights, too.